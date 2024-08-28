Happy Birthday Jennifer Coolidge: Revisiting Her Top 10 Roles As She Turns 63

Jennifer Coolidge is an American actress who needs no formal introduction. Renowned for her impeccable comedic timing and distinctive voice, she has consistently proven her talent throughout her career. Whether in TV or film, in both supporting and leading roles across various genres, Jennifer has made her mark.

Now 63, Jennifer continues to captivate audiences, particularly with her performance in The White Lotus. To celebrate her remarkable journey, let’s take a look at her top 10 roles. So, without further delay, dive into the list and discover the diverse range of characters she has brought to life on screen.

The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge in the latter half of her career, earned one of the best reviews for her performance in the show The White Lotus. She plays Tanya McQuoid, a neurotic and insecure woman in Mike White’s directorial. Coolidge appeared in the first and second seasons of the drama. While each of the characters has separate importance, Jennifer’s role as Tanya is quite impressive. She is fragile yet selfish and Coolidge brings a freshness to the character.

A Cinderella Story

Jennifer played Fiona, the protagonist’s stepmother, in the 2000s classic movie with a modern touch, A Cinderella Story. Wicked stepmothers are no secret in classic tales, and who would have been the most wicked other than Cinderella’s? Coolidge delivered quite a performance as the bad stepmother. She portrayed a vile and poisonous self onscreen. Even though the movie didn’t make a mark, the actress definitely did.

Advertisement

American Pie

American Pie can be a landmark movie for teens but it definitely gave a ticket to rise high in career to Jennifer Coolidge. The 1999 film follows a group of five friends who make a pact to lose their virginity before a certain time. How their characters delve around is all about the narrative. It stars an ensemble cast including young actors, Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Sean William Scott, and Mena Suvari. Coolidge can be seen as one of the moms who have channeled her inner ‘cougar’ troupe. It definitely lists as one of the most significant roles of Jennifer’s. With her character as Stifler’s mom, she made her mark as a pop-culture vision for years.

The Watcher

The Watcher is a thriller drama that focuses on a couple who gets harassed by a stalker after getting into a new home. Jennifer Coolidge plays the realtor of the place who sells the property to the protagonists. Another supportive character but quite impressive one. Apart from her, the film also stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale.

Advertisement

Swang Song

2021’s movie Swan Song is quite underrated. Jennifer plays Dee Dee, Pat’s (Udo Kier) former apprentice. She delivered quite a regressive performance that brought a poisonous perspective to the drama. Even after being a comedic icon, Coolidge showed everyone that she had it in herself to be as dramatic as possible.

Promising Young Woman

In the coming-of-age thriller, Promising Young Woman, Jennifer Coolidge plays Susan, Cassie’s (Carey Mulligan) caring mother. The actress brings forward her compassion and concern towards her daughter with her performance. This definitely needs to be on the list.

Legally Blonde

Jennifer clearly rose to a prominent surface of Hollywood with the 2001 movie Legally Blonde starring alongside Reese Witherspoon. Reese plays Elle Woods, while Coolidge can be seen portraying a fun and colorful character as Paulette, her close friend, and a beautician.

A Mighty Win

After Best in Show, Coolidge and Christopher Guest collaborated for A Mighty Win. Jennifer plays Cole, a publicist. However, among a boasting cast, it often gets tough to make a mark. But the actress did it efficiently. She adopted Cole’s bizarre dialect and spoke in a certain way in the project. Her character is definitely one of the most memorable ones in the mockumentary.

Advertisement

Best in Show

Jennifer Coolidge and Christopher Guest’s first collaboration, Best in Show, is a 2000 mockumentary. A coming-of-age movie with a queer perspective featured Jennifer as Sherri Ann, a trophy wife of a wealthy man. However, her life gets a new turn with the introduction of her lesbian lover, Christy Cummings who is also her dog, Butcher’s trainer. It’s one of the genius creations to put two comedic magicians together.

So, here are the top 10 roles of Jennifer Coolidge that deserve to be on this list. Happy birthday, Jennifer!

ALSO READ: What Is Jennifer Coolidge's Net Worth in 2024? Everything to Know About the White Lotus Actress' Career