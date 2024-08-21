'I Hope That...': Actress Naomi Watts Announces New Book on Menopause

Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known about Menopause, the title of the book by Naomi Watts alone piques curiosity. But this isn't your typical celebrity memoir. No, it's a candid exploration of a life stage that has long been shrouded in silence and shame.

Come January 2025, the iconic Mulholland Drive actress will grace bookshelves everywhere with her latest endeavor. And it's not just about menopause.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Watts explained why she penned this book. She simply said, “Women have suffered in silence for too long.” The lack of information, support, and open conversations has left many feeling isolated for years. But this book aims to change that.

The actress hopes that it will act as a lifeline for those who are grappling with sudden but natural changes that midlife and menopause bring. Naomi Watts bravely opened up about her own menopausal journey and talked about the various problems she faced while dealing with and accepting it. And she didn’t stop there.



The star also engaged in conversations with friends and experts alike on the topic. This helped her create a rich book full of varied and diverse insights. Dr. Mary Claire Haver even contributed a foreword where she emphasized the importance of tearing down the taboo surrounding menopause.

Now, menopause is part of the journey, but midlife encompasses so much more. Watts, already a leading voice in menopause awareness, knows this firsthand. At age 36, she was blindsided by menopause symptoms. But she was determined to empower herself and others.

So she boldly normalized conversations about this natural process.

But that’s not all. After all, talking doesn't always get things done. So she went a step further and, in 2022, founded Stripes Beauty. It’s her menopausal wellness brand. Her mission has always been the same: better care, more education, and research. Because every woman deserves it.

Watts also expressed that she’s thankful to everyone who shared their stories. So, dare I say it? Dive into this refreshing guide. Naomi Watts invites you to embrace the changes, find comfort, and take on midlife head-on.

