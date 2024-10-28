Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Exploring His Top 5 Roles Beyond Joker As Actor Turns 50

There are very few actors, who no matter what, shine in their performances and create an iconic imprint in the minds of the audiences. Joaquin Phoenix is one of those people who have been successful in doing so!

In honor of Phoenix completing five decades of his life, what could be better than to discuss the work he has done in his decades-long impressive career trajectory? Now, many people know about his Academy Award-winning performance in Joker (2019) but in this article, we will take a look at his other note-worthy performances, which deserve unending praise from the people.

1. Her (2013)

When we are not talking about his work in Joker, his next-in-line best performance will always be in his 2013 release film, Her. The movie was way ahead of its time. In this film, Phoenix plays an introverted writer, who takes the help of artificial intelligence (a voice assistant named Samantha) and gradually falls in love with it.

Taking up this role was surely not an easy thing, especially convincing people that he had fallen for a non-living voice assistant and not an actual human. With AI advancement in the last few years, the movie somehow mirrors the real world.

2. Beau Is Afraid (2023)

This film is one of the classic A24 movies, that follows Beau, played by the 50-year-old actor. The titular character has crippling mental health issues, who seeking help from his therapist.

The twists and turns that are added in the movie are something to be praised for. The film’s screenplay and music were flawless and Phoenix’s portrayal of a complex character was cherry on top.

Advertisement

3. Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator is one of those films that truly helped the audience to see the acting potential Phoenix already had. If you are interested in watching historical epic dramas, then this film is for you.

The movie is based on Maximus’s demotion, who has to fight till the last breath as a gladiator. As per Screenrant, the film has fictionalized the elements of the Roman Empire. Nevertheless, one can truly find conviction in Phoenix’s acting as Commodus, and the movie will surely keep you on the edge of your seats.

4. The Master (2012)

This is yet another example of great acting by the legendary performer. The movie is about a World War II veteran, who struggles to cope with the post-war society. This shows his gripping journey to finding solace.

Another reason why the film is amazing is the storytelling part. It surely keeps the viers engaged throughout the venture. The movie also stars Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ambyr Childers, and many more.

Advertisement

5. Two Lovers (2008)

This film will surely interest people who are into the romantic drama genre. The project’s story is about an individual, who is torn between two women.

Phoenix has done a great job with his onscreen dynamic Gweneth Paltrow, who plays Michelle Rausch and other people who have been featured in the film. The movie is perfect to be watched on a gloomy day.

ALSO READ: 'It Wasn't Even A...': Kate Winslet Shares New Anecdote About Iconic Titanic 'Door' Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio