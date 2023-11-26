Does Joaquin Phoenix have an cleft lip? Exploring the Napoleon star's medical history

Joaquin Phoenix, the acclaimed actor known for his transformative roles such as the Joker, often captivates audiences with his intense performances. Beyond his on-screen presence, an intriguing aspect of Phoenix's persona is a distinctive feature—a microform cleft—raising questions among fans. Let's delves into the actor's medical history, shedding light on this condition and providing an understanding of Joaquin Phoenix's journey with a mild form of cleft lip.

Joaquin Phoenix's medical history

Joaquin Phoenix, renowned for his remarkable performances, has a distinctive feature that has sparked curiosity among fans—what appears to be a scar between his lip and nose. This feature is known as a microform cleft, representing the mildest form of cleft lip. Contrary to common misconceptions, a microform cleft manifests as a scar or notch rather than a prominent gap. Cleft lip, a congenital condition, takes shape very early in pregnancy, typically before the 10-week mark.

Statistics on cleft lip or cleft palate

Statistics reveal that around 6,800 babies in the United States are born annually with various forms of cleft lip or cleft palate. Shedding light on this particular condition, a 2009 study in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery indicates that milder versions, akin to what Joaquin Phoenix has, occur later in the labial formation process, nearing its completion.

Joaquin Phoenix's filmography

Joaquin Phoenix just made his return to the big screen in Napoleon. Next, he will be seen in the upcoming movie, Joker: Folie A Deux, directed by Todd Phillips. This highly anticipated film boasts a stellar cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, and Brendan Gleeson in prominent roles. Notably, the movie also features the talents of Catherine Keener and Gattlin Griffith, adding to the ensemble of accomplished actors. Joaquin Phoenix's involvement in Joker: Folie A Deux follows his iconic portrayal of the Joker in Todd Phillips' previous installment, Joker" (2019), which earned him critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actor. Phoenix's filmography is punctuated with remarkable performances, including his roles in Gladiator (2000), Walk the Line (2005), and Her (2013), showcasing his versatility and mastery in bringing characters to life on the silver screen. As audiences eagerly await his return in Joker: Folie A Deux, Phoenix's impactful contributions to cinema continue to solidify his status as one of the industry's most revered actors.

