Happy Birthday Lili Reinhart: Exploring Her Top 5 Roles As Actress Turns 28

At only 28 years of age, American actress Lili Reinhart has achieved tremendous worldwide fame. Known for her exceptional performances in various television series and films, she is most admired for playing the role of Betty Cooper. However, it would be unfair to say that her success rested solely on Riverdale. From Hustlers to Chemical Hearts to Look Both Ways - Reinhart breathes life into every character she portrays. In the extravaganza of her 28th birthday, we take a look back at her top 5 remarkable roles.

Get your popcorn ready, the journey has just begun!

1. Hustlers

The 2019 American crime-comedy drama Hustlers based on the New York magazine article Hustlers at Scores. The film featured many A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Cardi B, each adding unique dimensions to the movie.

The story unfolds within a New York strip club, and while Reinhart’s doesn’t get a lot of screentime, her character plays an important part in pushing the plot forward. Hustlers had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

2. Surviving Jack

In 2014, Surviving Jack became a fan-favorite American comedy sitcom. Reinhart played Heather, a character who, despite limited screen time, grabbed the hearts of viewers. The sitcom followed Jack Dunlevy, a no-nonsense ex-military man who becomes a full-time parent when his wife decides to go back to school.

3. Chemical Hearts

Chemical Hearts is a 2020 American romantic drama film directed by Richard Tanne, based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. The story follows the love life of two teenagers- Henry Page and Grace Town. Reinhart's portrayal of Grace as a teenager feels extremely realistic. Though the movie mostly revolves around Henry, it’s Grace—a physically disabled teen mourning the loss of a former lover—who manages to steal the limelight from him.

Reinhart perfectly captures every gesture and emotion of the character - immersing the audience in her sorrowful yet compelling role. Her performance was widely praised by critics for her engaging performance despite Chemical Hearts receiving poor reviews.

4. Look Both Ways

The future often hinges on some key decisions or possibilities, causing us to wonder, What if...? At some point in life, this question has bugged every person. The movie Look Both Ways is established on this very question, exploring the outcome for both the possibilities.

In the film, Natalie is intimate with her friend Gebe, and on prom night, she feels sick and tests positive for pregnancy. From this moment, the story spans into two parallel realities based on her life outcomes. One timeline follows her journey through an unexpected pregnancy, while the other explores the path where the test is negative. Based on a unique concept, this story wraps itself around various surprises, making it stand out.

Reinhart shines in the role of Natalie in this romantic comedy, released by Netflix. The film also features an astonishing cast including- Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage, Aisha Dee, Danny Ramirez and Nia Long.

5. Riverdale

It's rare to find a kid who doesn't love Archie comics. Riverdale, an American mystery TV series based on the cherished comics, brings the iconic characters- Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica- together once again to save the city from some bloodthirsty criminals. After a teenager is murdered in the city of Riverdale, this group of friends jump in to encounter the vicious secrets lurking within the city.

Lili Reinhart starred in the TV series as Betty Cooper, a very sharp-witted teenager with a long-standing crush on Archie. While she has already won the hearts of the audience through numerous web series and television shows, it was her portrayal of Betty in Riverdale that accumulated the most attention, love and a massive fanbase. As the season progresses, fans are treated to a uniquely beautiful chemistry between Betty and Archie.

Riverdale boasts a skillful ensemble cast - KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Cole Sprouse as Jughead. Thanks to the performances of the stellar cast, the series has become a global sensation, specialy among teenagers.

