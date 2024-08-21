Throwback: When Cole Sprouse Said He And Lily Reinhart Dated Longer Than Expected Because They Worked Together On Riverdale

CW's teen mystery series, Riverdale, starring Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse, brought a fresh wave to the classic Archie comics. The stars opposite each other, Cole and Lili, who played Jughead and Betty, became fan favorites and even dated for a brief time. But have you ever wondered why they broke up after a great start?

Despite their great chemistry on screen, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dated each other for two years and then broke off. Many of their fans speculated some arguments and disagreements between the two but nothing happened in public. Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse finally broke his silence upon his dating with Lili Reinhart. He called it hard for him as well as Reinhart.

Lisa Frankenstein once said that it was hard for both him and Lili, and it was fine. In 2020, there were speculations that the two had parted ways. Sprouse said they called it quit in early January 2020, later 'permanently splitting in March 2020'. As the actor confirmed the split, he even said that it was quite painful for both to recover from their split.

In a podcast, he mentioned that it was "quite damaging" for both Lili and him, but in the end, both are still friends, and that equation remains unaffected. Continuing, the Disney star said, "We worked together, and that's how things should have been." He mentions that the split was mutual; adding to this, Cole said that COVID did give them the space they needed.

Advertisement

Cole even said that after becoming an overnight sensation, the show demanded a lot of pressure from the actors. During those stressful days and longer hours of shifts, both Cole and Reinhart became a constant companion to one another. Even though both split after two years of togetherness, they maintain a healthy companionship.

The Netflix star even pointed out that due to their split, he was deeply affected by the split and had mental issues. After this, the actor has kept his relationship private and away from the paparazzi lens.

On the work front, the actor is set to appear in I Wish You All the Best and The Rivals of Amaziah King. He also appeared in Lisa Frankenstein, playing the creature. He is currently dating an interesting personality, Ari Fournier.

ALSO READ: Dylan And Cole Sprouse Reunite With Suite Life of Zack & Cody Former Co-star Phill Lewis At The Duel Premeire