Happy Birthday Mila Kunis: Exploring The Actress' Early Life As She Turns 41

Mila Kunis, a popular American actress, was born Milena Markovna Kunis on August 14, 1983, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Today, as she turns 41, we reflect on her extraordinary journey.

Mila was raised in a Ukrainian Jewish family and moved to the United States with her family when she was seven years old. Her parents came to Los Angeles in 1991 with only $250, leaving behind successful occupations in Ukraine. Mila's older brother is named Michael, and her grandparents were Holocaust survivors.

Mila and her family struggled in their new country before settling into their new life in Los Angeles. Mila did not speak English when she first attended Rosewood Elementary School. Because of the language barrier and cultural differences, she felt "blind and deaf" during her early school years, which she describes as exceedingly difficult.

Despite these initial challenges, Mila's determination and resilience shone through. She graduated from Fairfax High School in 2001 after attending Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School.

To balance her acting career and her education, she worked with an on-set tutor on That '70s Show, where she played Jackie Burkhart. Mila also briefly attended Loyola Marymount University and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), but had to stop studying due to her burgeoning acting career.

Kunis' career took off with her role as Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show, which ran from 1998 until 2006. This position was essential to establishing her career. She has also been the voice of Meg Griffin on the cartoon comedy Family Guy since 1999, which is a significant part of her career.

Kunis became well-known in the movie business following her role in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2008. Her portrayal, which showcased her comedic and dramatic skills, was highly commended. Her performance in the psychological thriller Black Swan (2010) garnered her additional recognition and led to nominations for the SAG Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Kunis has appeared in a number of other notable films, including the action films The Book of Eli (2010) and Max Payne (2008). Her comedic skills were demonstrated in Ted (2012), Friends with Benefits (2011), and the Bad Moms films, including A Bad Moms Christmas (2017). She also played the Wicked Witch of the West in Oz: The Great and Powerful (2013).

Mila Kunis remains a well-known actress, admired for her versatility and distinct voice. As she celebrates her 41st birthday, her journey from a young immigrant to a global superstar exemplifies her talent and drive.

