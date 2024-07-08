Happy Birthday Penelope Disick: All About Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick's Daughter As She Turns 12

Born to American media personality and socialite Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Penelope Disick is a born socialite. She turned 12 today (July 8) and is creating waves of her own already.

Disick and Kardashian first became parents in 2009 when they welcomed their first son Mason followed by Penelope three years later, and youngest son Reign in 2014. Soon after, in 2015, the couple split. However, they continue to amicably co-parent their children to date. On the occasion of Penelope’s 12th birthday, here’s a glimpse into the celebrity kid.

Penelope Disick’s Early life and childhood

Penelope was born on July 8, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Though it was never forced on her, she has been in the spotlight and exposed to media and glamour ever since she can remember because of her birth into a celebrity family.

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s influence and involvement in the luxurious fashion and entertainment world have contributed to Penelope’s early exposure to fame and fortune. In her 12 years of existence, she has already had several red-carpet appearances at several luxurious events. She has also appeared often the television reality shows based on the Kardashians including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Khloe And Kim Take Miami.

Penelope has a really intriguing racial mix when it comes to her ancestry. She is Dutch, English, Irish, German, Scottish, and Armenian on her mother's side. Meanwhile, she has some Jewish-American ancestry on her father's side.

Penelope has a significant social media influence

Being exposed to fashion, glamour, and media, Penelope has a significant influence on social media. Back in December 2022, the 12-year-old posted a video of herself shopping for elegant cosmetic items at Sephora.

She also promoted products including Dr. Jart Cyro Rubber Masks, the Hollywood Contour Wand, and the popular Beauty Highlighter Wand on the TikTok channel she shares with her mother along with A pink Dior Backstage Blush and the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlighter. She finished it up with an Ouai Treatment Mask and the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. Her haul as a whole essentially consisted of goods valued at over 300 USD.

Penelope is the perfect daddy’s girl

Scott keeps sharing pictures of father and daughter hanging out, vacationing, and having fun. When Penelope turned nine, Disick shared a selfie picture with her and wrote, “My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!”

In another selfie, Disick wrote, “This little girl has made my life so much better. I realy [sic] recommend having one.”

