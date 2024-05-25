The Kardashians Season 5: Did Viewers Spot Weight Loss Drugs In Scott Disick's Fridge? Find Out

The fifth season of the family reality show The Kardashians was just dropped on Hulu yesterday (May 23) and one of the topics of discussion is Scott Disick’s weight loss. Eagle-eyed fans seem to have spotted the reason behind it in the premiere episode.

After his car accident in August 2022 which left him with severe back pain, the 40-year-old actor and producer had begun to gain a lot of weight. At the time, doctors had advised Disick to lose weight otherwise he would need surgery. After this happened in the last season, Disick was seen flaunting his thinner self in the latest season.

Fans speculate Scott Disick is on weight-loss drugs

In the premiere episode, Khloe Kardashian and the “momager” Kris Jenner point out that Disick had lost weight first thing as they walk into his house when visiting him. “Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight! You look great!” says Jenner as she hugs Disick.

Following this, Kardashian walked toward Disick's fridge and exclaimed, "Wow, you're really being healthy!" after seeing several low-calorie drinks, fruits, and almond milk inside it. In a confessional, Jenner said, "Scott looks great, and I know that he's really struggled the last year or so. And I felt he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."

While Kardashian did not say anything about weight-loss medications inside the fridge, fans were quick to notice boxes of Mounjaro stocked in the butter cabinet of the door. Some also guess it to be a brand deal or promotion. “Scott Disick intentionally leaving his fridge wide open to reveal his prescription weight loss drugs and the network didn't blur them, is how easily you see they've paid the Kardashians to push the drug,” wrote one on TikTok along with a clip from the episode.

“Shocked that Scott’s mounjaro is FULLY on display during the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians. Kris, is this a brand deal??” wrote one, while another commented, “Skinny legend Scott.” One said, “That's called product placement,” while another agreed, “This was 100% done on purpose for us to see.”

But, was Scott Disick on Ozempic previously?

“Ozempic and Mounjaro are a popular ‘off-label’ choice for doctors treating patients wanting to lose weight, but the drugs are only approved by the TGA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes,” as per ABC. Over the years, several celebrities have been rumored to have consumed either of the drugs for weight loss including Charles Barkley, Whoopi Goldberg, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among several others.

Disick was reportedly using the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic to cut down on his extra pounds, as per a source’s previous claims. “Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain. This time last year he saw himself as fat,” the source said, as per DailyMail. “He had gained a lot of weight and couldn't stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up.”

“He is not ill and isn't doing hardcore drugs. Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction,” the source added.

The source continued, “Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod. But now it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him.”

Regarding Disick’s transformation in the show, the source said, “They will likely use this for show ratings in The Kardashians. Scott is strong and will be able to get through this – especially now that he knows that it has become a huge problem with his image and fame.”

