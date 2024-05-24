Who Are All The Men In The Kardashian-Jenner Family? Fathers, Brothers, Sons And Cousins Explored

The Kardashian-Jenner family came to fame through reality TV. It is their program that has made them a growing empire. Now, as the kids get more and more and relationships increase let us see how the Kardashian-Jenner children interrelate.

The beginning of everything

This family’s story starts with Robert Kardashian, a renowned defense advocate who first became known for defending O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial. In 1978, Robert married Kris Jenner (then Kris Houghton). They had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr., before divorcing in 1991. He died at the age of fifty-nine in 2003.

Another marriage and divorce for Kris

After divorcing Robert, Caitlyn Jenner who was then Bruce Jenner an Olympic gold medalist married her in 1991. Their two daughters are Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn had two other marriages besides this one.

She got sons Brandon and Brody Jenner from Linda Thompson; they were previously with Chrystie Crownover by whom she has two other children namely Cassandra and Burt also known as William Bruce Jenner. The same year she announced Caitlyn's transition to being a woman in 2015 her marriage to Kris ended.

Kourtney continues to expand her family

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sibling, has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign; while her husband Travis Barker has three kids from his previous marriage (Atiana De La Hoya, Alabama Barker, and Landon Barker). On June 2023, Kourtney told the world that she would be expecting Travis’ baby

Kim never stops adding new members to the family

Kim Kardashian is no stranger when it comes to complicated marital pasts. She married Damon Thomas from 2000 until their divorce in 2004; then there was her second marriage to Kris Humphries which lasted for only 72 days in the year 2011 through 2013.

Later she married rapper Kanye West in April 2014 after welcoming his first daughter North in March 2013. They have four children together named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, things went south between them leading to their separation in January this year.

Rob and Khloé’s journey into fatherhood and motherhood

Rob Kardashian had a child with Blac Chyna whom he dated in 2016 and they named her Dream Renée Kardashian born on November 10th that same year until they broke up some time later.

Other than that Blac Chyna has also been blessed with Tyga’s son King Cairo who was previously Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend before becoming instafamous Kim Kardashian’s step-sister. Nonetheless, Rob and Chyna entered into a custody agreement for Dream in December last year.

Khloé Kardashian has two kids with ex-boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson. The couple had their daughter True on April 12th, 2018.

Tristan cheated on Khole several times though it did not stop them from having a baby boy Tatum through a surrogate during the summer of July or August 2022. They both were involved or at least tried to be part of his two other sons from previous relationships Prince & Theo.

Kylie’s surprising announcement

Kylie Jenner shocked fans when she revealed her pregnancy news in February of this year (2018). Stormi Webster is the name of the child that resulted from her relationship with Travis Scott who then became an ex-boyfriend shortly after she gave birth.

Aire Webster is their second child born this February (2022). Kendall Jenner is still unmarried and does not have any children as yet but one day she might change the situation.

The relationship surrounding the family tree continues to grow more complicated while the Kardashian-Jenner family’s legacy continues to expand before the eyes of the public.

