Here's Why Modern Family Was Canceled After Season 11 As the Cast Reunites at SAG Awards 2024

Modern Family, a popular sitcom, ended its run in season 11, leaving many wondering why it never returned. The show, filmed in the mockumentary style of The Office, featured a diverse cast of characters, including Jay Pritchett, Gloria, Manny, Claire, and Mitch. By season 11, the next generation of Dunphy/Pritchett's had arrived, and the kids from season 1 were adults.

Why did Modern Family not return for Season 12?

Modern Family, co-created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, was expected to end soon, with season 10 being the final year. Despite not offering a definitive reason, the show's closure was confirmed after season 9's critical success, which led to a significant hit in favor of the show. No formal announcement was made about the show's end.

Lloyd, Levitan, and the writing staff anticipated season 10 as the last of Modern Family, leading to significant life-altering events such as the unexpected death of DeDe Pritchett, Jay's ex-wife and Claire and Mitch's mom, Haley's return to love with Dylan, marriage, and twins.

Season 10 of Modern Family saw a surge in review scores, prompting writers and producers to pitch season 11. ABC agreed, but the show was renewed as the last, allowing Lloyd and Levitan to give the characters a proper send-off, which was partly why Modern Family season 12 never happened.

The Modern Family series finale saw the Pritchett and Dunphy family move out of their parents' homes, Manny on a dad-daughter trip, and Mitch, Cam, and Lily to Missouri for Cam to coach college football. This sets the stage for a planned spinoff centered around Mitch, Cam, and Lily, as they embark on new adventures in Missouri.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson confirmed that Modern Family will not develop the Mitch and Cam spin-off, despite the script's potential for a different network. Despite the 11-season series, audiences enjoyed Modern Family, and any new network that picks up Mitch and Cam is likely to receive stellar pilot episode ratings.

While it doesn't look likely that viewers will be seeing the return of Modern Family characters in a spinoff shows soon, fans can take solace in the fact that the cast of Modern Family seems to have stayed incredibly close over the years.

The Modern Family cast reunited at SAG Awards 2024

“This really, this really [is] bringing back memories. You guys ever miss it?” O’Neill asked his former costars after they assembled on stage. “Oh, hell yeah, but of course we had a great time, 11 seasons, 250 episodes,” replied his on-screen daughter Bowen, before growing distracted by one of the stars of Barbie.

“Come on. It's Ryan Gosling,” she said, before recovering. “I'm sorry... 250 episodes, it never happens.” “It’s happened twice to me,” quipped O’Neill, who starred as crude patriarch Al Bundy on the 1987-97 Fox comedy Married…With Children.

O’Neill’s Modern Family wife, Sofia Vergara, then mentioned that her Netflix show Griselda, about infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco, is “already number one in 90 countries.” “Okay yeah, Jesse pay up—I told you she’d mention in the first 10 seconds,” joked Stonestreet.

Ferguson admitted he sometimes gets “A little nostalgic for the golden days. You know, it's been a life after a big hit show, it can be nice too, right?”

“I didn't want to get emotional up here,” O’Neill replied, “but you know what I miss about it most of all?”

“Going to work every day,” answered Burrell. “The money,” O’Neill quipped in response. “Is it too early to talk about a reboot?” asked Ferguson, before joking. “They made me park a mile away from here.”

In 2022, Ferguson confirmed a script was written for a planned spin-off that ABC ultimately scrapped. "The script's out there and it's very good," he told Entertainment Tonight. "So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe."

