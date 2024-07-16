Harold And The Purple Crayon: Release Date, Cast, And All We Know About Upcoming Comedy Fantasy So Far

Starring Zachary Levi as the titular character, the comedy fantasy adaptation Harold and the Purple Crayon is set to hit theaters next month, much to the excitement of young fans. The upcoming movie blends animation with live-action and is based on the classic children’s book of the same name.

In May, Sony Pictures released a trailer for the film, offering a glimpse into how the beloved children’s book story will come alive on the big screen. From its release date to plot details and cast, here’s everything we know so far about this adaptation.

Release details of the upcoming film Harold And The Purple Crayon

The filming of Harold And The Purple Crayon, which began in early 2022, was based in Atlanta, Georgia. The release date of the film has encountered multiple delays. Initially slated for January 27 of the previous year, it was rescheduled to June 30 of the same year. However, the current release date for Harold and the Purple Crayon is set for August 2, marking its anticipated theatrical debut.

What is the story of Harold And The Purple Crayon?

Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the film serves as a sequel to the original 1955 children’s classic. In this adaptation, Harold discovers he can bring anything he draws to life with his enchanted purple crayon. However, as he grows up and steps out of the book's pages, he realizes there's much to learn about the real world. Guided by his new friends, Moose and Mel, Harold navigates everyday challenges and grapples with the consequences of his boundless imagination.

Despite his magical prowess, Harold faces the need to adjust to real-life obstacles. He gains valuable life lessons and a deeper understanding of the limitations of his imagination from the enigmatic Gary.

The trailer highlights Harold's creative power with the purple crayon, showcasing both humorous and touching moments. For instance, transforming a kiddie ride into a real helicopter and encountering difficulties in his department store job illustrate his unintentional adventures in the human world.

The cast and crew of Harold And The Purple Crayon

Starring Zachary Levi as Harold, the film features an ensemble cast including Lil Rel Howery as Moose, Benjamin Bottani as Mel, Zooey Deschanel as Harold's co-worker, Jemaine Clement as Gary, and Tanya Reynolds as Porcupine. Together, they embark on an adventure filled with surprises, humor, and creativity.

Alfred Molina lends his voice as the Narrator, while the film also includes Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Pete Gardner, and Seth Robbins in key roles. Produced by Columbia Pictures in association with producer John Davis of Davis Entertainment, the film's visual effects were crafted by Rising Sun Pictures, Soho VFX, Spin VFX, Nexodus, FOLKS VFX, Opsis, Mammal Studios, and Clear Angle Studio.

