Harold And The Purple Crayon Unveils New Trailer: Release Date, Plot & More To Know

Sony Pictures has released a trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon, set to release this summer. The trailer showcases Harold's adventures using a purple crayon, which can bring anything he imagines to life. However, the power of the crayon can be dangerous if misused, potentially leading to catastrophic consequences.

Harold and the Purple Crayon is a 1955 children's picture book written and illustrated by Crockett Johnson. Published by Harper Collins Publishers, it is Johnson's most popular book, and has led to a series of other related books, as well as many adaptations. The story is written in third-person point-of-view, and follows a young boy on an imaginative adventure through the night.

Harold and the Purple Crayon's release date revealed

Produced by Columbia Pictures in association with producer John Davis through Davis Entertainment, Harold and the Purple Crayon is scheduled to be released in the United States by Sony Pictures Releasing on August 2, 2024.

Harold and the Purple Crayon will star Zachary Levi in the titular role, with Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, and Zooey Deschanel in supporting roles. The film serves as a sequel to the original book, where, after the adventurous Harold grows up with his magical purple crayon and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, he finds that he has a lot to learn about real life.

The film will be the first full-length feature film adaptation of the beloved children's book, it is not the first time the story has been adapted. The original story was adapted into a seven-minute short in 1959 as well as animated adaptations in the 1970s. There was also a 13-episode television series for HBO in 2001 narrated by Sharon Stone while, in 2022, a Broadway musical adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon was announced as well.

What is Harold and The Purple Crayon about?

The story of Harold and The Purple Crayon follows Harold, who is a curious four-year-old boy who, with his magic purple crayon, has the power to create a world of his own simply by drawing it.

Harold wants to go for a walk in the moonlight, but there is no moon, so he draws one. He has nowhere to walk, so he draws a path. Using his purple crayon, he goes on many adventures including encountering a dragon, boating through deep waters, eating a picnic consisting only of nine flavors of pies, and flying in a hot-air balloon that saves him from a fall.

Eventually, Harold grows tired and searches for his bedroom window to go to bed. He draws many windows, drawing an entire city, yet none is his. Finally, Harold remembers where his window is situated, constructs his own room and bed, and nods off to sleep.

Sony Pictures describes Harold and the Purple Crayonas

"Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life — and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends' creativity to save both the real world and his own. Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the beloved children's classic that has captivated young readers for decades.

Directed by Carlos Saldanha and produced by John Davis, the live-action hybrid family adventure/comedy stars Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jermaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, with Alfred Molina, and Zooey Deschanel. The film's screenplay is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, based on the book by Crockett Johnson."

