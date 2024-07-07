Has Cillian Murphy's Upcoming Movie Steve Wrapped Production? Find Out

Hollywood barely got over Cillian Murphy’s Oscar glory for Oppenheimer, and the actor is ready with another potential smash. The star is taking over headlines all over again after his latest movie wrapped production this week.

Netflix had greenlit a new movie, Steve, that stars Murphy as a troubled headteacher as he strives to salvage a reform college with his students. The cast and crew details have surfaced and involve an ensemble team who have collaborated with the actor on several projects.

Cillian Murphy wraps Steve's production

The 48-year-old star stars opposite Jay Lycurgo in Netflix’s Steve that officially wrapped up its production on Friday, July 5, 2024. The psychological movie is based on the Sunday Times best-selling novel, Shy by author Max Poter, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, per Deadline.

Steve is produced by Cillian Murphy and Alan Mooney’s story-driven production company, Big Things Films while Tim Mielants directs. Also a Peaky Blinders alum, Mielants collaborated with Mooney and Murphy for Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and will hit theatres in November 2024.

The only other cast member yet known is Jay Lycurgo, 26, best known as Tim Drake in Titans and as Nathan Byme in Netflix’s Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. The actor has also played minor parts in 2022’s The Batman and Generation Z.

Lycurgo is repped by Insight Management & Production whereas Murphy is signed with CAA, David Weber, and others.

Meanwhile, Murphy is all packed up as a Peaky Blinders movie is in the works and will go into production later in 2024. He is also set to star in Blood Runs Coal, a plot adapted from Mark A Bradley’s book about union leader Joseph Yablonski and his eventual murder. Earlier, the actor teamed up with Danny Boyle after years to work on the thriller revival, 28 Years Later.

The Irish star embellished the year with multiple accolades and a career milestone but has hardly stopped to take a breather, and we are here for it.

What to expect in Steve's plotline?

As stated, Steve is based on Max Porter’s novel, Shy, which falls into the genres of psychological fiction and coming-of-age story.

The film is set in the mid-90s and revolves around a crucial turn in headteacher Steve played by Murphy, and his students' lives as they attempt to protect their reform college from shutting down while it’s abandoned by the developing world.

Simultaneously, Steve finds himself struggling with his mental well-being alongside Lycurgo’s Shy, a troubled teen with an equally spiraling mental health that forces him towards self-destruction and violence.

There’s not much known about the plot yet and an official release date remains due.

However, Netflix teased a first look by sharing an on-set photo of Murphy, Lycurgo, and author Porter. The actors seem to be in their character attires as Murphy flaunted a white beard while Lycurgo donned a hoodie.

“A reimagining of Max Porter’s bestselling novel SHY, the film follows a pivotal day in the life of a headteacher and his students at a last-chance reform college. Coming soon,” the post’s caption stated. The filming kicked off on May 24, 2024, and went on until July 5, wrapping production this week.

