Top 10 Underrated Cillian Murphy Movies And Shows To Watch Amid His Oscar Win; From Watching The Detectives To The Party

As one of the most gifted and renowned actors of our time, Cillian Murphy was recently honored with the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in "Oppenheimer". His stellar resume, however, goes far beyond this well-regarded part and includes a wide variety of films and television series that are frequently overlooked. From gritty indie dramas to psychological thrillers with a twist, Murphy has constantly given riveting performances that highlight his extraordinary flexibility and dedication to his art.

The world is celebrating Murphy's well-earned recognition, so now is the ideal moment to discover some of the lesser-known films that make up his vast repertoire. These lesser-known pieces demonstrate not just his extraordinary talent but also his unwavering commitment to delving into intricate storylines and people, which enables him to play parts with depth and genuineness.

The Underrated Gems: From Gritty Dramas to Psychological Thrillers

10. Disco Pigs (2001)

Murphy played a young man in the quirky indie film "Disco Pigs," one of his first leading parts, who had a strange relationship with both his best buddy and the neighbor next door. Murphy's multifaceted performance made the film both captivating and unnerving, even at this early point in his career.

9. Red Eye (2005)

In the suspenseful thriller "Red Eye," Murphy played a terrorist who kidnaps a hotel executive on a red-eye flight, showcasing his skill at playing the bad guy. The film's "most exciting passages," which occurred in the silence and close-up of Murphy's impassioned performance, were complimented by the critic for EW.

8. The Party (2017)

Murphy portrayed a banker who gradually lost his mind during a get-together of friends and coworkers in the dark comedy "The Party." Played for laughs, his quick surge of fury demonstrated his ability to deliver both dramatic and humorous performances.

7. Anthropoid (2016)

Murphy gave an intensely committed performance as a resistance agent in the World War II thriller "Anthropoid," where he was tasked with killing a senior Nazi commander. His portrayal brought the film's heartbreaking climax to life.

6. Dunkirk (2017)

Murphy's performance of a traumatized soldier in Christopher Nolan's epic war picture "Dunkirk" may have been minor, but it left a lasting impression. His acting talent was demonstrated by his ability to portray inner conflict and vulnerability in a subdued manner.

5. Sunshine (2007)

In "Sunshine," Danny Boyle's grandiose science fiction disaster drama, Murphy portrayed a reclusive physicist who was on a last-ditch effort to rekindle Earth's dying sun. His incredible performance demonstrated his capacity to enthrall listeners under the most trying conditions, even as he peered through a slot in a large helmet.

4. Cold Mountain, 2003

Cillian had a modest part in the American Civil War film, which followed a wounded soldier trying to find his way back to his wife, along with an amazing ensemble that included Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Natalie Portman, and more.

3. Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003

Cillian appeared in the movie about Griet, who works as a maid for painter Johannes Vermeer—the man who painted the picture of the girl with the pearl earring—alongside Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth. He starred in two short films that year: Zonad, a comedy drama, and Intermission, a comedy drama.

2. Free Fire (2016)

Murphy played a sympathetic role in the suspenseful black comedy "Free Fire," when IRA rebels and underground arms merchants engaged in a fierce gunfight. His image as a dynamic and captivating performer was further cemented by his ability to stand out amidst the turmoil and mayhem.

1. 28 Days Later (2002)

The post-apocalyptic thriller "28 Days Later" marked Murphy's breakout performance, introducing viewers to his calm, observant presence as a man adrift in a harsh world overtaken by a virus that turns humans into horrible monsters. In this genre-defining movie, he demonstrated his ability to portray a sense of vulnerability and fear that would later come to define his most famous parts.

A Masterclass in Versatility

With roles ranging from the spooky depiction of a crime boss in the critically acclaimed series 'Peaky Blinders' to the complex and poignant portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb in 'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to inhabit a wide range of characters with authenticity and depth.

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly lauded Murphy's performance in 'Peaky Blinders', writing, 'Murphy's thousand-yard look and snappy discourse are enough to scare any comers, not to mention the razor sewed into the peak of his newsboy cap'.

His underappreciated roles are evidence of Cillian Murphy's unrelenting dedication to his profession and his ability to capture audiences with his complex and emotionally evocative performances, which are contributing to his rising stardom. Murphy's range and talent are evident in everything from gritty indie dramas to mind-bending psychological thrillers, solidifying his status as one of the most outstanding actors of our time.

The Oscar that Cillian Murphy received for Oppenheimer is a just reward for his extraordinary talent, but it also serves as a reminder of the range and depth of his creative output. Audiences can experience a captivating journey through the complex brilliance of an actor who has continually pushed the boundaries of his craft by delving into his underappreciated roles.

