Has Hero Fiennes Tiffin Been Cast as Lord Voldemort in an HBO Max Origin Series?

A recent viral post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Hero Fiennes Tiffin, known for his role in the After series, has been cast as Tom Riddle in an upcoming Lord Voldemort origin series by HBO Max. The post quickly gained traction but has since been debunked, leaving fans questioning the validity of these claims.

The rumor originated from a post by X user @TheDailyHPotter on December 28, which stated that HBO Max had announced a series exploring Tom Riddle's transformation into Lord Voldemort, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the lead. The post featured the HBO Max logo and a picture of Tiffin, amassing nearly a million views and thousands of comments.

Despite the buzz, the claim was debunked by X, which redirected users to a Deadline article about the Harry Potter TV series slated for 2026. The article made no mention of a standalone Voldemort series or Tiffin’s involvement. It did confirm, however, that filming for the new Harry Potter series is set to begin next summer, focusing on casting young actors for central roles like Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

The speculation likely stemmed from Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s portrayal of a young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. However, HBO & Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys clarified that the upcoming series will closely follow the original books and did not indicate plans for a Voldemort origin story.

Casting for the upcoming Harry Potter series remains ongoing, with open calls for young actors to play the trio and rumored consideration of established stars for roles like Hagrid, McGonagall, and Dumbledore. Notably, none of these casting rumors have been officially confirmed.

While fans eagerly await updates on the Harry Potter television series, the rumor of Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s casting as Lord Voldemort in an HBO Max spin-off has been firmly debunked. For now, it seems the Dark Lord’s origin story remains untold, leaving room for more speculation in the future.

