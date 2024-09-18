7 Highest-Grossing Harry Potter Movies Worldwide: Deathly Hallows Part 2 tops

Remember the golden days when Harry Potter movies used to take over the box office globally? Well, the eight instalments of the Harry Potter franchise not only boast gripping plotlines but its adventurous narrative entertained an entire generation. While every part of the franchise holds a separate fan base, we have curated the list of highest-grossing Harry Potter movies as per worldwide box office collection and ranked them.

7 Highest-Grossing Harry Potter Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

This is the concluding film in the Harry Potter franchise and is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by J K Rowling. Helmed by David Yates, this movie collected USD 1.31 billion at the worldwide box office, thereby topping the list of highest-grossing Harry Potter movies globally.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 had a happy ending, with the characters meeting their final end. It revolved around Harry Potter's attempt to destroy Lord Voldemort's Horcruxes to ensure the win of good over evil.

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Without the creation of this film, the beloved Harry Potter world, which continues to fascinate people even today, might never have come into existence. It is the introductory film of the wizarding world which was made on an estimated budget of USD 125 million.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone stands second in the list of highest-grossing Harry Potter movies worldwide as it did a business of USD 963 million at the ticket window. Released in 2001, it follows Harry at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and his journey in the first year.

3. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

The film, which stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, revolves around Harry Potter and his people. They are on a mission to destroy Lord Voldemort's Horcruxes after Dumbledore asks them to, thereby setting the stage for an engaging finale.

It raked a global box office collection of USD 944 million and became the third highest-grossing Harry Potter movies worldwide. From cinematography to visual effects, the audience praised almost every aspect of it.

4. Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix

It is the fifth installment in the Harry Potter film series and was released in 2007, with David Yates as the director. Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix shows Harry in his fifth year at Hogwarts. The movie centers around how he prepares a group of students to protect the school from rising evil figures.

Coming to its box office collection, it did a pretty impressive job by minting USD 937 million against an estimated budget of $150 million. Overall, this fantasy film met with generally positive reviews.

5. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

This movie plays a key role in providing the Harry Potter world with a completely new dynamic by introducing the Horcruxes and their mysteries. In his sixth year, Harry finds a mysterious book and eventually learns more about Lord Voldemort's dark past.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the fourth highest-grossing Harry Potter movie worldwide, with its global box office collection amounting to USD 926 million. It is the sixth film in the franchise.

6. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

What happens when Harry competes in the Triwizard Tournament? The answer to this question forms the entire plot of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Directed by Mike Newell, it is one of the most entertaining installments created in the franchise.

When released, it became a huge crowd-puller, thereby emerging as an instant hit. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire earned USD 885 million at the global box office and hence grabbed the sixth spot.

7. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Directed by Chris Columbus, it was released in 2002. It is all about Harry exploring the origin of Lord Voldemort and confronting a monster who petrifies the students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while he, Ron, and Hermione notice bloody writings appearing on the walls.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets collected USD 874 million and hence is the seventh highest-grossing Harry Potter movies worldwide.

List of highest-grossing Harry Potter movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 USD 1.31 billion 2 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone USD 963 million 3 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 USD 944 million 4 Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix USD 937 million 5 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince USD 926 million 6 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire USD 885 million 7 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets USD 874 million

The 2004 released Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban secured the eighth and the last spot among the highest-grossing Harry Potter movies worldwide. Helmed by Alfonso Cuaron, the fantasy film clocked a global box office collection of USD 783 million.

Well, the Harry Potter series still holds a huge fandom among the global audience. The eight-part fantasy film series was mounted on a production cost of around USD 1.2 Billion which did a massive business of around USD 7.7 Billion collectively.

