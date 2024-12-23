Harry Potter Star Ralph Fiennes Opens Up About Meeting King Charles On The Set Of THIS Film; Deets

Ralph Fiennes has portrayed some of the most remarkable roles in many highly acclaimed movies. While we will always remember his portrayal in the Harry Potter film series, the actor himself will never forget his Bond film. The reason being not so simple, he had met King Charles on the set of one of its latest entries.

Talking to PEOPLE, the actor from the movie The Menu recently opened up, recalling a peculiar yet intriguing event in his life for the My Life in Picture segment.

This was when he talked about how he got a chance to meet the then-Prince of Wales, who had paid a visit to No Time to Die’s set. The tale happens to be from 2021, when the Royal Highness changed the atmosphere of the James Bond film set, as per Ralph Fiennes.

"Even if they don't button them up literally, there's a bit of internal buttoning up that might go on," the Maid in Manhattan actor stated.

He then went on to add that King Charles’s "royalty provokes the spectrum of responses."

Recalling the day, the royal member had visited the set, Fieness then stated that once people knew that the King was going to visit, they said, “Oh, f**! The Prince of Wales is coming. What a pain.”

However, a lot of people discussed their shocking reactions, asking others around if they had seen the royal personality, also asking what he is like.

Recalling the time he had met King Charles, Ralph Fiennes stated that he had a "warm" and "charming” personality, also adding that his interaction with the King was “easy.”

No Time to Die was the last film in which Daniel Craig starred as the lead. This was also the movie in which Ralph Fiennes played the character of M for the third time.

