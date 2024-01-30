Has Kate Middleton Been Released From The Hospital? Kensington Palace Issues Statement 12 Days After Surgery

Kate Middleton’s health has received a new update! The Royal Palace has issued a statement twelve days after the first statement, revealing more things about the Princess’s health. As the abdominal surgery was a success and the Princess of Wales is recovering, Here is all you need to know.

Has Kate Middleton Been Released From The Hospital?

ALSO READ: What is Kate Middleton's Health Update? Princess of Wales set to 'work from bed' post Abdominal Surgery

British royalty Kate, has been released from the hospital, after her surgery that happened two weeks ago. The official statement says that she is fine and is getting better. The Kensington Palace made an announcement on January 29, 2024 in which they said, "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery." The earlier official statement had revealed that Catherine wants to get back to work soon and needs her time to recover. She wants to be with her family and children after this abdominal surgery. The Royal statement also read, "She is making good progress." Many confusions existed on the reason for surgery or the seriousness of it, but looking at the long period Kate spent at hospital, this news comes as a relief.

Advertisement

What does the Royal testament say about Kate and King Charles' health?

The Royal statement also said, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided." Everyone is speculating various reasons for the Royal Foundation founder’s abdominal surgery. But no definite reasons are found from the Royalty’s end. King Charles also got released from hospital on January 29, 2024. He had been admitted for a prostate procedure, at the same time as Kate and it is good to see both of them recovering. The statement said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.” It also added, "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The Princess had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” at the London Clinic, as per announcement from the Kensington Palace, that happened on January 17, 2024.

While reasons for Kate’s surgery remain unknown, we shall wait for her next public appearance after recovery to know more. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Was Kate Middleton's Surgery A Surprise For Royal Family's Associates? Find Out As The Princess Of Wales Recovers