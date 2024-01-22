What's The Secret Behind Prince William And Kate Middleton's Lasting Marriage? A Royal Expert Chimes In

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who first met at the University of St. Andrews, and have known each other for two decades, are approaching their 13th wedding anniversary after 20 years of dating. The key to their lasting marriage might be surprising. One expert thinks he knows the real reason the two have maintained such a strong relationship through the years.

ALSO READ: Why does Prince William 'roll his eyes' at the mention of The Crown series? Exploring recent remarks by Robert Hardman

Royal Expert reveals the reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's lasting marriage

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the first in line for the throne, live a unique life, as they are the first to succeed their father, King Charles, once he abdicates or dies. This long-term goal might be a big part of the reason why the two have remained so strong through the years.

“I think that what makes [William and Kate’s marriage] work is that they both have the same goals and they both have the same passions, and there’s a clear vision at the end,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News, via Geo.tv. “They both know what the ultimate objective is, so they work their way towards that … I think that they know each other like the back of their hands; I don’t think there’s any drama behind the scenes.”

Advertisement

William and Kate as a young couple, experienced drama during their 2007 high-profile breakup. Despite the challenges, they eventually reconnected and after eight years of dating, they had a chance to identify their shared desires, potentially preparing them for a stronger future. They have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They prioritize their children's well-being, with Kate even declining invitations to royal engagements in favor of being home with her children.

The look Prince William gave Kate Middleton on their wedding day seen in viral video

A video, which was uploaded to TikTok on January 5, 2024, has more than 10,000 views with hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. The 52-second video is a montage of clips between Prince William and Kate Middleton over the years. The photos show them hugging, laughing, and beaming in each other’s company as Taylor Swift’s song Love Story plays in the background.

Midway through the videos is the royal couple's wedding footage, featuring a heartwarming moment between William and Kate, causing fans to gush over the moment. The clip also highlights a missed sweet moment when Kate turns to William with a smirk. Most fans commented on the video and talked about how in love the Prince and Princess of Wales looked in every single clip.

“They don’t constantly have to hold hands and hang on each other. Just the way they look at each other says it all,” one user commented. “[Kate’s] always smiling,” another person noted. A third user said the clip actually made them smile too writing, “Can’t believe how much I smiled at this.” A fourth agreed saying, “They just make my day happy.” Another commented that William reminded them of another royal in the footage from their wedding writing, “He looks so like his mum in the wedding clips.”

ALSO READ: Why is Kate Middleton's family criticizing The Crown show? Exploring her uncle's comments about taking legal action