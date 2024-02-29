Bianca Censori’s Controversial Look At Paris Fashion Week Grabs Attention Again; See Here

Bianca Censori stepped out in quite a controversial look at Paris Fashion Week. The Australian model was seen in a fur jacket paired with black see-through leggings that exposed her private parts in public. Censori was clicked outside the Ritz hotel along with her husband, Kanye West. Ye is, however, often dragged into controversy for showing off his wife’s body on social media, and on several occasions, the model has presented herself in all sorts of outfits, but this one is clearly the winner of them all. She completed her look by slipping on the black heels.

It is also speculated that Censori did not have anything underneath her fur coat either. Kanye’s wife ain’t going braless for the first time, as she has been snapped showing off her parts before too. Especially in her infamous white tank top that she wore while taking a stroll on the streets.

Kim Kardashian’s Warning To Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori has been warned by West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, to dress appropriately while she is around their four kids. The warning had been taken seriously by the 29-year-old, as she was seen walking along with their daughter while covering herself in a full-length black trench coat, earlier this month. Revealing about Ye’s obsession with his partner’s outfits, a source close to the Kardashian said, “Kim looks at Bianca, and it spooks her as it’s precisely what happened to her. Kanye is extremely passionate about fashion, but it can become an obsession, with the X-rated outfits and the OTT looks becoming really tough to deal with. Kim has told friends that she feels as if she wants to take Bianca aside and advise her on how to keep true to herself and her own ideas for her self image.”

The source further added, “In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet. She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late.”

Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s Relationship

It is still not clear when Kanye West and Bianca Censori started dating, but the couple got married in 2022 in a quiet ceremony. The news went public a few months after Ye’s separation from Kim Kardashian. Censori is an architect from Australia who worked for the rapper’s company, Yeezy. West also dropped a track called Censori Overload, named after his wife. Though the track did not give out much to the audience, the fans did anticipate a wedding between the two.

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content with bold images, reader discretion is advised

