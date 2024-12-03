‘He Didn’t Thank Me’: Sharon Stone Criticizes Sam Raimi’s Lack Of Loyalty After The Quick And The Dead

During a Q&A session at the Torino Film Festival, Sharon Stone shared her experience working on the 1995 revisionist Western The Quick and the Dead.

The actress, known for her iconic roles in Basic Instinct and Casino, spoke about her dual roles as producer and lead actress in the film. She also mentioned her contribution to elevating director Sam Raimi’s career.

“I was very blessed to produce [The Quick and the Dead] and to have the opportunity to cast this film,” Stone said. She recalled bringing in notable names like Russell Crowe, who was then unknown in Hollywood, and Leonardo DiCaprio, pre-Titanic. Stone also described Raimi, known at the time for cult films like The Evil Dead, as a director she helped transition from “B movies to A movies.”

Stone compared her experience working with Raimi to her collaborations with Martin Scorsese. While she appreciated Raimi’s talent, she showed disappointment in his lack of continued partnership. “In Sam Raimi’s case, I really liked his films. I thought he was very intelligent and very funny,” she said. However, she noted a stark difference in loyalty.

“Sam was a kid, and he doesn’t have loyalty; he doesn’t have family,” Stone shared. “He didn’t ever talk to me again; he didn’t thank me; he didn’t hire me again; he didn’t acknowledge the relationship.”

In contrast, Stone praised Scorsese for maintaining a long-standing relationship based on mutual respect and shared values. “Marty and I still have a relationship, and because of it, Marty and I still work together. There is depth,” she added.

Stone revealed that despite her success with The Quick and the Dead, her attempts to take on directing roles were hindered by sexism in Hollywood. She shared a frustrating story about pitching a film idea with a complete script, music, and plan, only to face resistance. “I was told it was the best pitch anyone ever heard, but really, a woman,” Stone said.

She mentioned the barriers faced by women in the industry during the ’90s and early 2000s. She said that the resistance to women working, to her working, was so great that she couldn’t get back to direct. Stone felt her talents were undervalued by decision-makers she described as "lesser intelligent studio heads.".

