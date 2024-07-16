'Sensationalist Fishing Expedition': Brad Pitt's Legal Team Calls Out Angelina Jolie's Request To Disclose Messages About 2016 Plane Ride

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle over their French winery is nowhere near a resolution. In fact, the latest development in the case has made it even messier.

In the long-standing judicial dispute, Brad Pitt has strongly responded to Jolie’s request that he disclose third-party communications related to their infamous 2016 private plane incident, which prompted the couple’s divorce. Court documents obtained by People reveal that Pitt’s legal team described Jolie’s latest legal maneuver as “wide-ranging and intrusive,” branding it as a “sensational fishing expedition.”

The actor’s lawyers have petitioned for her motion to be denied, stating their client had already volunteered to submit sufficient documents concerning the incident cited by Jolie.

Jolie asks Pitt for 2016 plane incident records; Actor pushes back

According to his legal team, "Jolie, however, rejected Pitt’s compromise and moved to compel his communications with third parties," which reportedly includes discussions about the therapy he took post-incident and allegations of alcohol and drug testing, among other matters.

Per the court documents reviewed by multiple media outlets, Pitt’s lawyers argued that these communications were irrelevant to the case at hand while accusing Jolie of attempting to re-litigate the ex-couple’s divorce case.

For those unversed, the Bullet Train star was accused of verbally and physically abusing Jolie in 2016 in the presence of all their kids while the family was onboard a private plane on their way back from France to LA.

Angelina Jolie was asked to produce eight years’ worth of NDAs

This May, the court, as part of the winery battle, demanded Jolie produce eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements she entered into. Pitt’s team, meanwhile, recorded that the actor offered to buy Jolie’s share in Château Miraval, but she refused the deal due to an NDA.

By having Jolie document her years-long worth of NDAs, Pitt’s attorneys reportedly hope to underscore its natural tendency. Her team, on the other hand, labeled Pitt’s winery NDA as a contractual tactic that would silence their client about his alleged abuse, which she refused to do.

Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, told the court in May that they had no problem turning over the past NDAs while highlighting that those are simply not comparable to what Pitt was offering the actress as a part of their failed Château Miraval deal.

Jolie and Pitt, who were pronounced legally single in 2019, are still hashing out details of their divorce settlement, People recently reported. The former couple share six kids: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahra, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

