Did Ariana Grande Undergo Cosmetic Surgeries? Singer Addresses Rumor During Lie Detector Test With Wicked Costar Cynthia Erivo

Hollywood, the place where celebrities are infamous for having undergone cosmetic surgery procedures has always grabbed the interest of people. Over the years, many celebrities including Ariana Grande have been accused of altering their appearances, now the subject has finally been cleared by her and no one can accuse her anymore because a lie detector test has confirmed her answers to be true.

Grande took Vanity Fair's lie detector test, where her Wicked co-actress Cynthia Ervio was also present. She questioned the songstress about getting a nose job done, which Grande denied. Turns out she did not lie.

She was asked if she underwent a breast job, which was also denied by her. She was asked about getting a facelift, to which she said "No, not yet," but admitted that she was open to it.

The God Is A Woman singer was then questioned about getting a fox eye lift– which brings changes to one's shape of eyes. Grande, who was widely accused of getting it done online, denied it as well and turns out that she was telling the truth while answering this and all the above questions.

Her co-star then questioned her about getting a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) done to which she quipped “Yes,” and the detector showed she lied this time.

However, she did come clean about getting Botox in the past. She had said, “I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox,” adding “But I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.”

Seeing Grande finally talk about the procedures she was accused of having gotten was refreshing. And since she did it with a lie detector test which confirmed that she wasn't lying, people on the internet cannot spread false rumors about it.

In Vanity Fair's video, her non-judgmental nature was reflected when she said that she supported people who opted to get those things done. She said, "In full support of all people who do these things," adding, "Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed."

As far as her professional endeavors go, Grande is making big leaps, whether that be in music or in films. She will be seen in Wicked alongside Ervio, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, and many more. The film will be released on November 22, 2024.

