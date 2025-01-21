Henry Cavill Welcomes His First Child With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso; Here’s How Long The Couple Has Been Together

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso welcomed their first child together this new year. The news was confirmed by People Magazine after the pictures of the couple pushing a stroller were published in the Daily Mail.

The DC star and Viscuso have been dating since 2021, and the duo announced their relationship publicly by sharing pictures of each other on their social media accounts.

While making an appearance on the red carpet of his movie premiere, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill revealed to the media personnel that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, whom he has been dating for the past four years.

Cavill and Viscuso have mostly kept their personal lives away from the eyes of the public. Soon after the Man of Steel star got into dating the latter, he shared a social media post requesting his fans to stop speculating about his intimate details of life.

In the post, he wrote, "To you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop." He went on to add, "I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your "passion" is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most."

Cavill and Viscuso made their red carpet debut in 2022 when they posed together during the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. At the time, the couple also revealed that they were working on a live-action film of Warhammer 40,000.

Following the pictures of the couple taking a walk alongside their baby's stroller, the fans of the actor speculated that the duo might have been engaged.

