THROWBACK: When Kate Hudson Revealed Her Son Had A Crush On Penelope Cruz

New gossip alert! This time it's not about a celebrity but rather her son. Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has said that her 20-year-old son Ryder developed a crush on her Nine co-star Penelope Cruz when he was 6.

She admitted that Ryder, her son with ex-husband and Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson, took a liking to Cruz when Hudson was filming with her for their new movie Nine back in 2009, Contactmusic reported.

She recalled his cute words back then and said, "Ryder would say to me, 'I saw Penelope in the lobby today.' You could see that he recognized what a beautiful woman she is."

While Ryder was obsessing over Penelope, Kate was in awe of another woman. The actress admits she was completely taken aback by Sophia Loren.

While he might have had a sweet crush on Penelope Cruz as a kid, today Ryder, who is a dashing young man, has a blooming love life of his own. He's been dating Iris Apatow (daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann) since at least February 2022. A source told PEOPLE that the two had been close for a long time after growing up together.

Aside from being a sweet boyfriend and a son, Ryder also hit a milestone in 2022 when he graduated high school with flying colors. Hudson shared photos from Ryder's graduation on Instagram, which she attended alongside ex-husband Robinson.

Apart from Ryder, Hudson is also a mom to Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 13, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 5.

Hudson has also said that she thinks her family's acting genes were passed down to her son as well. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she further added that she feels like her son shall be a director of something because everything is specific.

"You know, we went to this birthday party where everybody was getting their faces painted, and the kids were going, 'I want to be Spider-Man or Batman.' But Ryder was like, 'I want a red face, and I want white around the eyes, I want a white mouth, I want spikes and yellow dots on each one,'" Hudson said.

Furthermore, apart from his striking looks and interest in acting, he is also a musician and plays guitar in his band Codependence. Well, it looks like we are soon going to witness a reverse phenomenon; while little Ryder had a crush on Penelope Cruz, people are now going to crush on the upcoming all-rounder of the industry.

