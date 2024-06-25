How Old Is Kate Hudson's Son Bingham? Find Out As Actress Shares Pic Of Him All Grown Up

Kate Hudson, famous for her deep affection for her children Ryder, Bingham, and Rani, generously shares glimpses of their delightful family moments on her Instagram feed. Whether they are embarking on exciting adventures or simply enjoying quality time at home, Kate fearlessly showcases her love for her little ones to the world. In a recent post, she couldn't contain her surprise as she shared adorable pictures of her son Bingham, marveling at how much he has grown.

Hudson became a mom for the first time in 2004 when she had Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. Then in 2011, she welcomed her second son, Bingham, with her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy. The family got even bigger in 2018 when she had her first daughter, Rani, with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson shares pictures of her son, Bingham

In a few new photos shared on her Instagram, Kate Hudson expressed her shock at how big her son Bingham, who is 12 is getting. Posting pictures from their vacation, Bingham is captured from the side, looking off into the distance.

"Vacation Bing what’s happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #empireofthesun," Hudson wrote in her caption.

Last month, Hudson told PEOPLE that Bingham has already taken an interest in the financial world. "He really is into the stock market and has been for years," Hudson said of Bingham. "And so he trades his own stocks. He reads at 12, he reads the news about where things are," she continued.

"He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It's crazy. So he'll be very interesting to watch grow up."

On Mother's Day, Hudson shared a Reel on Instagram featuring photos of herself and her three children from their lives, including snaps from her pregnancy and as they grew up.

"What do I love the most? Well…that’s easy Happy Mama’s day to all the Mama’s out there!" Hudson wrote in her caption. "To my beautiful children, thank you for making our life insane, fun, wild, cozy, loving and really really loud! I love being your mama. You are my everything’s."

A brief about Kate Hudson's children

Kate Hudson welcomed her first child, Ryder Russell Robinson, with ex-husband Chris Robinson on January 7, 2004. Ryder's middle name is a tribute to her stepfather, Kurt Russell, and her biological dad, musician Bill Hudson, affectionately calls him "Pa."

As a child, Ryder showed his penchant for performing when he joined his mom in a hilarious airport dance while the pair waited for their airplane. The then-11-year-old showed off his dance moves while also rapping along to Fetty Wap’s Trap Queen in the clip.

In 2019, Hudson told talk show host Rachael Ray she was having a blast watching Ryder grow up. "People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t,’ actually. I’m having a blast,” she said. “I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

“He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you,’” she continued. “And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

In 2021, Hudson told Late Night host Seth Meyers that she expected Ryder to become a performer of some kind.

"He’s clearly going to probably follow in the footsteps of the family. And I would say he’s probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me,” she said.

Hudson welcomed her second son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, in July 2011, with her former fiancé, British musician Matt Bellamy. Bingham's middle name pays tribute to Hudson's mom, while Hawn is in honor of Hudson's mother, and Bingham is Bellamy's mom's maiden name. Bing, the boy's nickname, was Kurt Russell's late father.

In 2021, Hudson described Bingham as a numbers guy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. Bingham also appears to love baseball and has been seen playing the game in pics Hudson shares on Instagram.

Hudson and Danny Fujikawa welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, in October 2018, with the name Rani referencing the late father, Ron Fujikawa. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," Hudson wrote on Instagram when she announced baby Rani's arrival.

In 2022, Hudson celebrated Rani's fourth birthday by sharing an adorable photo of her and Russell posing with their granddaughter while wearing Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes.

