Kate Hudson Refers To Nick Jonas As ‘Old Man In A Young Man’s Body’ While Reflecting On their Brief Fling

Actress Kate Hudson opened up about the brief romance she had with musician Nick Jonas back in 2015 during her latest interview. The film star called it “a moment.”

For the unversed, in September 2015, both were spotted in Disneyland. However, after the speculation about their dating went viral, Jonas and Hudson did not put any labels on it publicly. Check out what she had to say about it.

Kate Hudson on her romance with Nick Jonas

During the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen, Hudson paid a visit to the show.

During Plead The Fifth segment, the host asked the actress about her romance with the Camp Rock alum, who is much younger than her in age.

Cohen asked how the Bride Wars star would characterize their relationship, looking back at it now. Before sharing on this subject, she appeared to be laughing uncomfortably.

Hudson called it “a moment” and went on the answer the question by saying, “Lovely, fun, kind … he’s like an old man in a young man’s body and we love him.”

When the rumors about the two were making rounds in 2015, a source revealed to Page Six that Hudson and Jonas, who met each other via mutual friends were “hanging out” and were not “dating.” Another insider told the publication that they were “hooking up" with each other.

However, it seems that both of them have moved on with their lives as Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra and Huson is engaged to Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson elaborates on taking a break from dating

During the episode, the actress shared that she took a break from dating and during this time, she claimed that many celebrities slid into her DMs.

The How To Meet A Guy In 10 Days star shared that it is a great way to meet individuals and a great thing to make one's ego feel wonderful.

She added that she received a ton of direct messages. The actress revealed that she likes to flirt, which was why she had to go through a year without flirting and now it is done.

During the conversation, she also spoke about her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, and how she did not want to repeat the same patterns. She shared with Cohen that taking a break from dating and being single for three years helped the actress assess her relationship with Danny.

Hudson and her fiance were first spotted kissing back in 2017. They made their relationship official in 2020. The actress previously shared with People that Danny makes her feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even after their fight.

