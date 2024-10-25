'Family To Me': Denzel Washington Showers Praise On Close Friend Samuel L. Jackson At MoMA Film Benefit Honor

Samuel L. Jackson might as well have been a part of Denzel Washington’s family. The latter himself said so while honoring the former at the Museum of Modern Art’s 16th annual Film Benefit.

“Lord forgive me, Samuel L. Jackson is a bad motherf***er,” the Gladiator II star began in his onstage comments, per People. Calling the Pulp Fiction actor a “great actor, great friend,” Washington added that, more importantly, Jackson is “family to me.”

Referring to Jackson's daughter as his own and calling him the uncle to his kids, Washington explained how their friendship began.

ALSO READ: Samuel L. Jackson Revisits THIS Iconic Pulp Fiction Moment As Quentin Tarantino Classic Turns 30: Watch

“He [Jackson] had a leading role in an off-Broadway production of Mighty Gents,” he recalled. “I was an understudy, so I watched him. They fired the guy I was understudying after opening night; I took over. I remember him giving me confidence to do this job.” Washington said he’s only now expressing gratitude for the gesture to the 75-year-old.

The Oscar winner concluded his speech with a heartfelt message addressed directly to his friend, saying he loves and respects him highly. Washington expressed his happiness to be with Jackson on this special occasion and that he looked forward to seeing him and working with him.

Jackson and Washington have starred together in Spike Lee’s 1990 classic Mo’ Better Blues, as well as in New York theater.

This fall, Jackson appears in The Piano Lesson, directed by Washington’s son Malcolm, in his feature directorial debut. The film, produced by Washington and starring his other son, John David, comes after the actor starred in a 2022 revival of the play on Broadway.

Advertisement

Speaking to People at the MoMA event, Jackson shared more heartfelt details of his bond with Washington, saying that since they live very close to each other, their kids have ended up becoming good friends. He said that he has known his friend’s kids since before they were born.

Of starring in The Piano Lesson, Jackson said he is glad to be part of Malcolm’s film, which will be released in theaters on November 8 and on Netflix on November 22.

The movie also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, and Corey Hawkins.

ALSO READ: The Piano Lesson Trailer: John David Washington’s Boy Willy Fights To Preserve A Family Heirloom