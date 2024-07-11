‘Where And When I Cannot Say’: George RR Martin Squashes Rumors On Completion Of His Book Winds Of Winter

Game of Thrones fans must indefinitely wait for Winds of Winter!

After an infamously disappointing finale of the hit HBO show, fans are awaiting the release of Winds of Winter, which will provide the real conclusion to The Song of Ice and Fire—the book series on which GOT was based. But another disappointing update from the author has dashed fans' hopes yet again!

George R.R. Martin shares update on Winds of Winter

The sixth installment of the book series The Song of Ice and Fire has been in the works for a long time, yet it’s far from an official release date. In the latest update on Not A Blog, GRRM squashed numerous speculations surrounding the book’s release.

He explained that the meeting with his Voyager editor in London was a friendly catch-up with a friend within the publishing industry, which is very important for him as a writer. He clarified that it did signify him having completed Winds of Winter.

“Sorry guys, but no. That’s not how it works,” he wrote. “Making contacts… which often turn into friendships… is a huge part of publishing.” Martin emphasized that it was just the “standard way of doing business” and did not signify anything.

He later reassured the fans that any update on the highly anticipated book would be shared effective immediately, leaving no scope for speculation. But as of now, there’s been no solid update. "When WINDS OF WINTER is done, the word will not trickle out; there WILL be a big announcement… where and when I cannot say," he concluded.

Advertisement

Everything we know about Winds of Winter so far

One thing that George RR Martin explicitly mentioned about his forthcoming book is that it will completely differ from what was shown in Game of Thrones. There are many unanswered questions and unaddressed theories, like the role of Lady Stoneheart and Azor Ahai, aka the Prince, that were promised, but the show was entirely neglected.

Jon Snow’s revelation as a true-born Targaryen becomes pointless when the showrunners send the character back to the Wall. Winds of Winter can address those theories and give a precise picture of the ‘Prince that was promised’—a tale passed down from heir to heir for centuries.

The first 11 chapters of the upcoming novel have been released in various places. These chapters hint at battles, alliances, and betrayals to come—glimpses into characters like Theon Greyjoy, Victarion Greyjoy, and Tyrion Lannister and their evolving stories.