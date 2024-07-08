House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Trailer Breakdown; ‘There’s More Than One Way To Fight A War’

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers on House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4

The war is only getting real. HBO dropped a trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 and teased the aftermath of the Battle at Rook’s Rest. There’s much to expect in the upcoming episode following the grim plotline that unraveled in Episode 4 as Rhaenyra sent one of her dragons to war and lost a valuable member.

As of late, there’s been more bad news for the Blacks than the Greens, with Ser Criston Cole taking over the King’s plans fueled by his spite for The Rightful Queen. Rhaenyra strives to win the Riverlands as her ally in the war while Prince Daemon threatens to burn down houses.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 trailer breakdown

The Episode 5 trailer released on Monday, 8 July, teases the consequence of the Battle at Rook’s Rest that saw Aemond and Vhagar slay Rhaneys’ dragon, Meleys while she falls to her death, having been unexpectedly doubled down by a drunk King Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre.

Meleys’ slain head was paraded through King’s Landing and denounced as the “traitor dragon” while Alicent and Aemond watch from their castle. Aegon suffered nearly fatal injuries during his stunt at Rook’s Rest, and the teaser glimpses the uncertainly of his survival as his mother, Queen Alicent questions if he is alive. Prince Aemond serves as king while Aegon recovers from his compromised state.

Meanwhile, in Dragonstone, Rhaneyra is determined to acquire the support of the Riverlands as the Blacks’ ally in the Dance of the Dragons. Now that Rhaenys and Meleys are dead, the Blacks are willing to go rogue. Presiding over Caraxes, Daemon threatens soldiers to bend their knees or he shall burn houses.

There’s uncertainty within the houses, as Daemon dreams of being deserving of the crown whereas Alicent is doubtful of Ser Criston Cole’s, who was made the Hand to the King, ulterior motives during the war.

Mysaria a.k.a The White Worm advises Queen Rhaneyra, “There’s more than one way to fight a war” while lauding late King Viserys I for maintaining peace in King’s Landing during his reign.

The phrase indicates that it is the Blacks’ turn to avenge Rhaneys’ death and the injustice of the war incited by the Greens after killing Rhaenyra’s son, Prince Lucerys. The trailer ends with Ser Criston Cole suggesting that something “terrible” is impending with both sides of the war prepared for the worst.

What happened in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4?

Episode 4, titled The Red Dragon and the Gold, follows the brothers Ser Erryk and Ser Arryk’s deaths after Ser Criston's ill-fated secret plan to slay Rhaenyra in her bed, failed miserably.

War has infiltrated their homes, and Rhaenyra is finally convinced that war is the answer.

She sends Rhaenys and Meleys to the Battle at Rook’s Rest after Criston intends to capture the Crownlands castle in addition to Rosby, Stokeworht, and Duskendale.

The battle is a secret scheme to suppress their opposition’s power. As Rhaneys flies in on Meleys, Criston signals a hiding Aemond, who steers Vhagar to attack. They are surprised after a drunk Aegon appears out of nowhere to emphasize his power as the King, almost foiling the duo’s evil plans.

Therefore, Vhagar spits fire at Aemond and Sunfyre, nearly killing them as they fall into the jungle. Simultaneously, Aemond’s dragon brutally snaps Meleys neck. Rhaneys dies as a result, much to the Green’s victory at the Battle of Rook’s Rest.

The next episode of House of the Dragon will air on 14 July 2024.

