All About House Of The Dragon Season 2 Characters; From Targaryen To Velaryon

After Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has become the next big thing within the series industry. It has already grabbed the attention of everyone, offering great emotions and action through a stellar cast of fabulous actors.

As we gear up for another intriguing season, let's take a look at the characters of House of the Dragon. Who are the famous characters, and which actors portray them in the series? Let's have a quick tour.

Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Emma D’Arcy

Emma D’Arcy is an English actor who was born in North London and was introduced in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. They play the character of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is the eldest among her siblings.

Rhaenyra Targaryen is the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen and is the heir to the Iron Throne, even before the birth of Viserys's eldest son.

In Season 2, they continue to play a strong role.

Daemon Targaryen played by Matt Smith

Another English actor who is seen in the House of The Dragon series is Matt Smith playing the character of Daemon Targaryen.

The character is a hot-tempered “Rogue Prince” also having ambitions with a personality that makes him a daring character within the series. He was earlier presumed to be the heir to the Iron Throne.

He has made an image of himself as a hardened warrior and also as a powerful HOD character. Smith has reprised his role in season 2 as well.

Alicent Hightower played by Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke plays the character of Alicent Hightower, who is the daughter of the King’s Hand, Otto Hightower. Otto brings her to court at a very young age.

Although she was once shown to have a great bond of friendship with Rhaenyra Targaryen, she soon marries her friend's father, King Viserys I Targaryen, and becomes the queen.

Otto Hightower played by Rhys Ifans

Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King to Viserys, is played by Rhys Ifans. This character is remembered in Westeros for his vast knowledge.

In Season 2, we see him again, supporting his daughter Alicent and his grandson Aegon II.

Corlys Velaryon played by Steve Toussaint

A veteran British actor, who stepped into the limelight in the 1990s, Steve Toussaint, plays the role of Corlys Velaryon, who we also know as the Sea Snake. He is the Lord of the Tides and a person who is a great seafarer. Toussaint is famous for his Nine Voyages, and for bringing House Velaryon great wealth and power.

He is married to Rhaenys Targaryen. Corlys Velaryon happens to be a powerful ally to the black faction in the Dance of the Dragons.

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

She is a dragonrider and is known to be the “Queen Who Never Was.” Played by Eve Best this character marries Corlys Velaryon. Her children, a son and a daughter marry Viserys Targaryen’s heirs.

Ser Criston Cole played by Fabien Frankel

He is a common-born knight of Dornish descent. Ser Criston Cole is played by Fabien Frankel, who is the youngest member of the cast.

He has great skills and a good hold on his sword, which grabs the attention of Princess Rhaenyra. The Princess is seen impressed by Cole during a tournament as he fights with Prince Daemon.

Soon Criston Cole is shown to be the personal shield to Rhaenyra Targaryen and also the knight of the Kingsguard. With time it was also shown that Rhaenyra Targaryen has a brief period of romance with Criston Cole, but then refuses to marry him.

This leaves Cole with hatred who then becomes a solid supporter of Green faction. He is now focused on getting revenge on the princess.

Jacaerys Velaryon played by Harry Collett

Another actor on the young side, Harry Collett plays the character of Jacaerys Velaryon. He is the eldest dragonriding Velaryon. Jacaerys Velaryon is the son of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon.

However, his true father was Ser Harwin Strong, who died in season 1. He is totally determined to help his mother earn her a seat on the Iron Throne, which eventually means that he will be the future king.

Aegon Targaryen played by Tom Glynn-Carney

Tom Gylnn-Carney, who plays Aegon Targaryen rose to fame from Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. He played the character of Peter Dawson in the movie.

While in House of the Dargon, Aegon II Targaryen is the oldest son of King Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. He is also the half-brother of Rhaenyra.

Aegon II is seen inheriting the Iron Throne following his father's death. Towards the end of season 1 of Hosue of the Dragon, Aegon II is shown to be the King of the Seven Kingdoms and the primary figurehead of the Green Faction.

