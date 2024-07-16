House of the Dragon Season 2: Will Rhaenyra Targaryen Ride Vermithor? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2

House of the Dragon Season 2 has reached its halfway point, with no end to the bloodshed in sight. In the latest preview for Episode 6, the primary focus was on Rhaenyra Targaryen wanting to claim Vermithor as her own.

Ever since the death of King Jaehaerys I, Vermithor has been riderless and made his lair in one of the smoking caverns of Dragonstone. Now Rhaenyra already has her dragon Syrax, so maybe she is trying to claim the Bronze Fury for someone else.

With Meleys dying at the hands of Aemond’s Vhagar, it only makes sense for Rhaenyra to strengthen her arsenal. But in George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’, it’s the dragon that chooses you and not the other way around.

So has Rhaenyra got enough Targaryen blood in her to claim a dragon? Or perhaps it’s just propaganda that one must be of the bloodline to mount the dragon. Let’s take a look at whether the Black Queen can do what has never been done before.

Can Rhaenyra claim Vermithor?

In the finale of season 1 of House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen goes down to the caverns to sing to the beast. Translated from High Valyrian, his final lines were “We shall fly as we were destined, beautifully, freely.”

Vermithor is around 100 years old and one of the largest living dragons, second only to Aemond’s Vhagar. In Episode 5, Rhaenyra and Jace contemplated asking Targaryens who married into other households, to join their war.

So yes, chances of Vermithor spreading its wings for Rhaenyra Targaryen are likely. In the lore, blacksmith’s bastard Hugh Hammer, who was introduced in the pilot of Season 2 will likely ride Vermithor.

Is it possible to claim more than one Dragon?

Rhaenyra’s sixth great-grandaughter, Daenerys Targaryen claimed three dragons, even though she rode only one, Drogon. So yes, one can claim multiple dragons, and we are likely to see Rhaenyra do the same in Episode 6.

With more dragons set to join Team Black, it will be exciting to see if they are enough for Aemond’s Vhagar, who already has 2 dragon deaths to its name. Stay tuned for more details regarding House of Dragon Season 2.

