House Of The Dragon Season 2: Who Is Admiral Lohar? Character Explored

The second season finale of House of the Dragon introduces Admiral Sharako Lohar, a pivotal character who is cast as a female and merged with another Triarchy pirate, Racallio Ryndoon. Lohar's gender does not significantly impact her story, but her actions will shape the futures of Westeros and Essos. Lohar is one of the most dangerous characters in the game, with a fleet strong enough to rival Lord Corlys Velaryon's.

However, she is now involved in a greater conflict than the Triarchy has ever been a part of. Lohar flees Westeros after stealing Westeros' future, which may be the most valuable treasure Westeros has. This ironic twist highlights the dangers and potential consequences of Lohar's involvement in the Triarchy.

Admiral Lohar is a composite of two characters from the Fire & Blood book

The Fire & Blood version of Sharako Lohar, originating from Lys, was trusted by the Triarchy to lead their fleet during the Dance of the Dragons. He was experienced and trusted by three factions to lead such a daring assault. Despite winning the Battle of the Gullet, it was the catalyst for the Triarchy's later collapse, as Lohar's victory by sea was the result of his trust in the Triarchy.

While the Admiral Lohar who appears in House of the Dragon is named after Fire & Blood's Sharako Lohar, most of the show's character is based on a different figure from Fire & Blood: Racallion Ryndoon. Racallion Ryndoon is a Tyroshi captain-general of the Triarchy who led their forces to retake the Stepstones after Prince Daemon Targaryen killed Craghas Drohar.

What little is known about Racallio's early life is that he despised slavery, suggesting he might have been enslaved at one point in his life. His preference for dying his hair purple also led some to assume he came from Braavos, further supporting why he would despise the practice of slavery so much, as Braavos is one of the few cities in Essos that has outlawed it.

From Racallio, Lohar is known for her eccentric behavior and generosity towards her crewmates and the poor. She is known for wearing women's clothing and perfumes and treating people with respect, as seen in her interactions with Tyland Lannister. Lohar's eccentric nature is reflected in her interactions with Tyland Lannister, who proved his worth to her in the mudpit. Despite her eccentric nature, Lohar is likely to embark on numerous adventures before her story is complete in the show.

Lohar's contribution in the Dance of the Dragons

The show concluded with Lohar and Tyland sailing to Westeros to break Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen's blockade, leading to the Battle of the Gullet. This was one of the largest naval conflicts in history and involved the largest number of dragons since Old Valyria's time. Prince Jacaerys Velaryon and his dragon were killed in the battle, as they tried to rescue Prince Viserys Targaryen from the Triarchy, who had captured their ship.

The Triarchy won the battle but left Westeros with only a third of their ships, leading to conflict between Lohar and the Triarchy leaders. Lohar was accused of holding back her Lysene ships to save them and causing the other factions to die. In desperate need of allies, Lohar sold Prince Viserys to a Lysene Magister in exchange for powerful friends and gold. Lohar was murdered in a political assassination, triggering the Triarchy's dissolution and the war between the three cities. Lohar's story is likely to continue from this stage.

Racallio ends up complicating the Daughters' War by claiming the Stepstones for himself. Becoming the new King of the Stepstones, Racallio would reign over the territory for a few years with the support of Braavos. It would seem likely that the show Lohar, perhaps feeling slighted and no longer respected by the Triarchy after the losses she will suffer, decided to carve out a kingdom for herself. Ironically, this actually did Westeros a favor in the long run, as it results in the Triarchy crumbling while also keeping them from further participating in the Dance of the Dragons.

Lohar, following in Racallio's footsteps, reigns as Queen of the Stepstones for a few years and meets Lord Alyn Velaryon. However, her reign ends when she is forced to flee for safety. With numerous scholars researching Racallio Ryndoon's life and written songs and poems, Lohar is considered one of history's greatest and most unpredictable pirates. Her time as Queen ends with her departure for the Basilisk Isles.

Her true contributions to history though are how she indirectly helped Westeros. She may have destroyed the Black Blockade and had her forces kill Prince Jacaerys, but her actions also facilitated the continuation of House Targaryen. After the Dance of the Dragons concluded, the line of succession had thinned considerably.

Though Rhaenyra's son, Aegon III, was the new king, the traumas he had suffered made him less than inclined to consummate his later marriage, for the young boy had lost practically all joy in his life. By selling off Prince Viserys though, Lohar inadvertently kept the heir to the Targaryen Dynasty alive and safe from the fighting. The young prince would eventually be returned to Westeros and it is from his line that House Targaryen would continue.

