House of the Dragon: Will Vermithor Survive the Dance of Dragons? Find Out

Vermithor, used to serve King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, is one of the oldest mythical beasts in Westeros in the Targaryen War of Succession. Vermithor was introduced in the first season of House of the Dragon when Daemon Targaryen commanded over the creature by singing Haros Bartossi. Even though their first meet-up wasn’t friendly, Vermithor eventually calmed down with Daemon’s gaze.

Vermithor’s end is written at the Second Battle of Tumbleton, one of the bloodiest battles of Dance of the Dragon in George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood. However, the beast’s future might have a longer run in the series adaptation if it goes by the book; Vermithor will probably die by the end of the final season.

What is Vermithor’s future in House of the Dragon?

As written in Fire and Blood, Vermithor will die along with three other dragons in the Second Battle of Tumbleton. At that time, Hugh Hammer will be his rider who initially will fight for Rhaenyra but will later betray Team Black to become an ally of Team Green.

The Second Battle of Tumbleton was held in 130 AC between the greens and the blacks. Before the battle could begin, Hugh took advantage of Aemond’s death and wanted to claim the crown for himself. This made him and Vermithor enemies of Seasmoke whose rider is Ser Addam Velaryen and Tessarion ridden by Prince Daeron of the greens.

Addam’s knights tried to kill Vermithor in this chaos but failed to do so. However, this ignited Vermithor’s rage which made him slaughter everyone in sight, including Lord Pipers and Deddings. As Vermithor was about to move ahead, Seasmoke attacked him but the attack went in vain as Seasmoke didn’t have strength like Vermithor.

In the meantime, Tessarion also joins them, creating a fight between the three to death. Vermithor ended Seasmoke but injured his wings as well. While he was trying to take Seasmoke’s head in victory, Vermithor collapsed to his death.

What will happen in the series?

Only Silverwing survived the Second Battle of Tumbleton. In the Fire and Blood books, she came to Vermithor to push him to fly with her, only to find him dead. Later, when Tumbleton was built once again, the battle site of Vermithor and Seasmoke was created as a tourist spot.

However, we don’t know how HBO’s series adaptation will turn out or how the Second Battle of Tumbleton will be shown. We can expect to see Vermithor until the end of the season.

The House of the Dragon season 2 finale episode is going to air this coming Sunday on HBO and Max.

