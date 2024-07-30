House of the Dragon: Can Only Targaryens Claim Dragons? Explored

In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra plans to convert non-Valyrian people into dragonriders, raising the question of whether only Targaryens can claim dragons. The story takes place during the height of House Targaryen's power, but its influence changes after the Dance of Dragons, where Targaryen beasts fight amongst themselves as Rhaenyra and Aegon II vie for the throne.

The conflict between Rhaenyra and the Green Council escalated after Luke's death and the Battle at Rook's Rest. Rhaenyra needed to use Dragonstone power to defeat Team Black's dragons, but they didn't have enough riders. Her quest to find new dragonriders is linked to a Game of Thrones mystery about the Valyrian blood's speciality.

The Targaryens were the only Dragonlords who survived the Doom

Before the Iron Throne, the Valyrian Freehold, centered in Valyria, was the world's greatest power. This unofficial kingdom covered most of Essos and was a significant hub in art, war, and sailing. The most influential formal houses were those consisting of dragonriders, known as dragonlords. The Doom of Valyria, a reference in Game of Thrones, highlights the importance of this region in various aspects of life.

Fire & Blood, an in-universe history book, reveals that the Targaryens, Balaerys, and Aurion were the only known dragonlords from Old Valyrian. The bond between these families and dragons is unclear, with popular theories suggesting blood magic. However, the Targaryens were not the most important family of Old Valyria, and their status as dragonlords does not necessarily indicate their importance.

Advertisement

However, Targaryens were the only dragonlords that survived the Doom of Valyria, most likely because they were able to establish themselves in Dragonstone. Around a century after the Doom, Aegon Targaryen and his sisters would ride their dragons to Westeros and conquer the continent. House Velaryon was one of the families from Old Valyrian, although they were not dragonlords. That said, Targaryens married Velaryons plenty of times, resulting in several Velaryon dragonriders. As the greatest power in the world after the Doom, House Targaryen’s dragons became the symbol of their strength.

How can non-highborn Targaryens ride dragons?

To mount a dragon, one must have Old Valyrian blood flowing through them. House Targaryen ruled Westeros, but after intermarrying with other families, Jace and Rhaenyra plan to search for new dragonriders. They find the dragonseeds, a group of allegedly Targaryen bastards who claim the remaining dragons from Dragonstone. This expanding family tree serves as the basis for their search for new dragonriders.

Advertisement

Dragonseeds, non-highborn Targaryens, are bastards believed to descend from House Targaryen or House Velaryon. Rhaenyra's plan to offer a dragon to anyone able to mount one was a sign of her desperation, as she ignored the Targaryens' message of blood superiority. With Aemond ruling as Aegon II's regent, the Greens had a significant advantage, as most of Team Black's dragons were not being used.

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7, Rhaenyra discovers that Jace's idea of high-born lords and ladies with Valyrian blood isn't as absurd as it seems. Addam of Hull's claim of Seasmoke led Rhaenyra to believe even bastards could achieve such feats. However, Rhaenyra is unaware of Addam's true lineage, as Addam and Alyn are Corlys Velaryon's bastards, and Ulf and Hugh, both Targaryen bastards, also claimed dragons.

Is Valyrian blood necessary to ride a dragon?

In Fire & Blood and A Song of Ice and Fire, there are no known dragonriders whose lineage does not trace back to Old Valyria. This is not a confirmation that Valyrian blood is necessary to ride a dragon. The Targaryens have used this perception to enhance their supremacy, particularly in Westeros, as they are the House of the Dragon and bond with magnificent creatures.

Advertisement

In House of the Dragon season 1, episode 1, Rhaenyra emphasizes the significance of dragons to the Targaryens in Westeros, as they make their rules more than regular men. However, there is no concrete evidence linking bonding with a dragon to Valyrian blood, and blood magic in A Song of Ice and Fire is unclear. George R.R. Martin's universe is intriguing due to the open interpretation of magic system rules and the possibility of multiple gods.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Episode 8 Release Date, Streaming Details & More to Know