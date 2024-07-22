House of the Dragon: Seasmoke's New Rider Explained; Who is Addam of Hull?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragons Season 2.

After Laenor faked his death and left Westeros in Season 1, Seasmoke was left without a rider. However, the sixth episode of Season 2 teases a potential new rider for the dragon. In the episode, Seasmoke is shown bonding with Addam of Hull.

In House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen has been searching for riders for the unclaimed dragons, including Seasmoke. Originally, Rhaenyra intended for Seasmoke to be paired with Ser Steffon Darklyn, but after Darklyn’s death, Seasmoke grew closer to Addam of Hull. Although the show does not fully explain their connection in the sixth episode, this development is detailed in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Who is Addam of Hull?

So far, Addam of Hull has appeared only briefly in the show before bonding with Seasmoke. He and his brother Alyn are depicted as shipwrights living on Drivemark and serving as part of House Velaryon’s fleet. According to Fire & Blood, Addam and Alyn are the illegitimate children of Corlys Velaryon.

However, the show has made some notable changes to the character. In the book, Addam is introduced as a 15-year-old, but in House of the Dragon, he is portrayed as being in his mid to late 20s. Clinton Liberty, who plays Addam, is 26 years old. Additionally, the show has introduced some ambiguity regarding their parentage. While the book clearly identifies them as Corlys Velaryon's illegitimate children, there is speculation among fans that they might be Laenor’s bastards instead.

Why did Seasmoke choose Addam as his rider?

Dragons can sense the potentiality and possibility of pairing up with a rider. Even though Seasmoke was paired with Steffon Darklyn before and he had accepted his new rider, their bond couldn’t evolve. Probably, Seasmoke could sense Steffon’s fears and realized he was not Velaryon like his previous rider.

On the other hand, the dragon has been interested in Addam for quite some time. In episode 2 of season 2, Seasmoke was seen flying over Addam, sparking a bond. He might have seen something in Addam; the genuine decency might have reminded him of Laenor—they being half-brothers helped that decision.

Addam, not Alyn, has been chosen as a dragon rider because Addam is the older one of the two (as per the books). And Alyn is also chosen as Corlys’ successor.

How is Addam a dragon rider?

Addam may not be a direct Targaryen, as he and Alyn are Corlys Velaryon's illegitimate children, placing them within Valyrian lineage. Although the Velaryons themselves were not dragonlords, the long-standing intermarriage between the Velaryons and Targaryens over the years could mean that Addam has some Targaryen blood.

The dragon seeds, or individuals with a dragonrider's potential, do not necessarily need to have direct Targaryen lineage to bond with a dragon. Addam's bond with Seasmoke illustrates this point. However, the presence of a new rider for Seasmoke does raise questions about Laenor Velaryon's fate. If Seasmoke now has a new rider, it suggests that Laenor, who previously rode the dragon, may no longer be alive or available to claim the dragon.

Is Laenor no more?

There is no concrete evidence confirming Laenor Velaryon's death, but his prolonged disappearance and lack of return have left room for speculation. With Laenor gone for so long, it's plausible that Seasmoke, who had been left without his rider, grew restless and sought a new bond.

Given the extended absence, Laenor might have been killed off-screen, a possibility that would explain Seasmoke's shift in allegiance. If Laenor were still alive, it is unclear whether a dragon can bond with a new rider while its previous one is still alive. House of the Dragon suggests that Seasmoke’s new rider indicates that Laenor is, in fact, no longer alive. However, the show has yet to address this situation explicitly.

What happens to Addam and Seasmoke’s future?

Addam is already loyal to Corlys, which means he will fight for Rhaenyra in the Dance of Battles after getting Seasmoke as his dragon. This benefits Team Black in many ways. The plot is set up for Season 3, where the Battle of the Gullet will be shown.

Addam and Seasmoke will also help Rhaenyra take over King’s Landing. They will also feature in the Battle of Thumbleton in Season 3. Though we don’t know how much the series will follow the books, there are bigger things in the future for Addam and Seasmoke, for sure.

Watch House of the Dragons Season 2 on HBO and Max. Every new episode releases on Sundays at 9 pm.

