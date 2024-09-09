Salma Hayek Pinault Reveals How Angelina Jolie Convinced Her To Play Nina In Upcoming Film Without Blood: 'I Don't Want To Do This...'

Salma Hayek Pinault is back on the silver screen as she takes on the role of Nina in Angelina Jolie's upcoming war drama directorial film Without Blood. Hayek recently revealed how she wasn't initially interested in portraying the role, but Jolie convinced her to join the project. The House of Gucci actress has previously shared the screen with Jolie in their 2021 superhero film Eternals. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Salma Hayek Pinault opened up about her experience working in Angelina Jolie's upcoming war drama Without Blood, based on author Alessandro Baricco’s novel. Hayek Pinault told the publication that she initially hesitated to take on the role of Nina, a character deeply affected by the horrors of war and the struggle to heal afterward.

The Like a Boss actress mentioned, "I didn’t want to do the movie. I didn’t want to be Nina," adding, "I didn’t want to go to the places that she’s been, emotionally." She said that she told Jolie she didn’t want to depict the character, explaining that the role was too emotionally "painful" for her.

The actress explained that it has taken "so many years for me to get to a place in my life where I'm really happy. I don't want to go suffer for weeks and weeks." The outlet noted that Hayek Pinault mentioned the project is a "very complicated piece for an actor," explaining that the role demanded her to remain on the verge of a complete emotional breakdown for the entire film.

She emphasized that every single day and every hour spent portraying the role of Nina required her to stay at that intense emotional edge. The actress added, "There's nowhere to hide. There's not a lot of action happening. If for one second you are not there, it is going to be very clear."

Hayek Pinault further shared that, after many lengthy discussions, Jolie eventually "convinced" her to take on the role despite her initial reluctance. She explained that it took "a lot of long conversations" before she agreed to tackle such a demanding part.

The actress then praised the Maleficient actress, expressing that Jolie is the "best" actor and director she has ever worked with, noting she had never felt so valued. She added, "She knew I was the right actress. I didn't even know I was the right actress at the moment," referring to the film role.

Meanwhile, Without Blood was recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The film also features Demián Bichir, Angelica Pisilli, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, and Juan Minujin, among other actors.