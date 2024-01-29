Selena Gomez is soaking up the sunshine and sharing those good vibes on Instagram! The Only Murders in the Building star treated fans to three radiant selfies from an outdoor deck, surrounded by lush greenery. Rocking a comfy plaid top and keeping it low-key with makeup, she captioned the pics with a cool globe emoji. 🌍

Selena Gomez's new selfie receives heart-eye emojis from Benny Blanco

And guess who couldn't resist showing some love in the comments? None other than her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who dropped three heart-eye emojis. These two have been giving us major couple goals since confirming their relationship in December 2023. Selena even called Benny "the best thing that's ever happened to me." Aww!

But Selena's Instagram game didn't stop there. Earlier, she got real about body image, sharing a throwback with the caption, “Today I realized I will never look like this again," and recent pics and embracing her journey. She further wrote, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me," hence reminding us that it's okay for everyone to be themselves.

Selena Gomez stars as Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic

In the midst of all this, Selena dropped a bombshell career announcement! She spilled the beans about playing the iconic Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. The excitement was real as she shared her gratitude, saying, "I have no words to describe my heart for this project ... years of hoping this dream would become my reality," along with a black-and-white image of Ronstadt, the Single Soon singer added, "Love your heart and soul for life and music."

The Linda Ronstadt biopic is set to be a masterpiece, produced by John Boylan and James Keach, with David O. Russell taking the director's chair. According to reports, Selena and Linda Ronstadt spent some time together, discussing the project and getting to know each other. The film is highly anticipated and marks a significant moment in Selena Gomez's acting career.

Selena Gomez is not just enjoying the outdoors; she's taking us on a ride through her life, love, and career adventures. Stay tuned for more of her radiant vibes!

