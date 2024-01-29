What Did Dakota Johnson Say About Film Madame Web? Actress Opens Up About Experience With Blue Screen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued diversifying! As Dakota Johnson prepares herself for a suspense-thriller based on the comic of the same name, this SJ Clarkson directorial is a challenging one. Set in Spiderman’s Universe, the 34-year-old actress has opened up about her new experience with CGI effects and blue screens. What is her experience all about? Find out.

How has Dakota Johnson’s experience been with Madame Web?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 50 Shades actress opened up about her experience with Blue screens. Dakota claims how “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion.” She also goes on to add, “That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!’”

Dakota continued that she put all her trust in SJ Clarkson, who was a great motivator. The Madame Web actress often asked Clarkson to keep track of scenes that had to be kept real and those in head. About Clarkson, the Suspiria actress says, “She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

What did Dakota Johnson say about Madame Web?

Dakota has been working on this film since 2021, and it came shortly after she wrapped up filming The Lost Daughter. The idea of being a superhero made the actress hesitant, but she was excited to see how Cassandra said, “I was sort of mystified by her powers. I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.’”

The movie also has stunts that Dakota had to perform, which came as something new to her. Makers believe that the Suspiria actress is really good at the stunts. Adding to that, she says, “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise.’” Madame Web is set to hit theaters on Feb 14, 2024, and fans are excited to see how the movie performs.

