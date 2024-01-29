Will Zendaya Reprise Her Role If There Is A Third Dune Movie? Actress Reveals

When the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune was released in 2021 starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the expectations were high. Surprisingly, the film was able to deliver on those expectations and give a faithful adaptation of the famously unfilmable novel. The film’s sequel is going to release later this year and the casts are already weighing in on a potential third part.

Will Zendaya return for a potential third part in the Dune series?

Zendaya has had remarkable career growth over the last few years. She has had a remarkable career on the Disney Channel as well as a well received musical career. But her involvement in the MCU’s Spider-Man films and later on her acclaimed performance in Euphoria made her a household name and one of the biggest film stars on the planet.

Along with this steady acclaim, her role in the Dune film was quite well received as well. The film, which saw her paired up with Timothée Chalamet was critically acclaimed and was also a decent hit considering that it was released when the pandemic was not completely over.

The story from the first Dune book is supposed to end with the release of Dune Part Two. But the main story still continues in Dune: Messiah, a sequel to the original book by Frank Herbert. With the success of the first film and the excitement surrounding the second, it’s quite likely that the third book will also end up being adapted into a movie. On being questioned whether she will return for a third film, Zendaya was absolutely positive.

“Would we be down? I mean of course. Any time Denis Villeneuve calls, it's a yes from me. I'm excited to see what happens.” Zendaya told Fandango in a recent interview.

The whole interview was a sit down with the whole cast which also includes Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet. The film which was supposed to release last year was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes leading to a new release date set for 15th March, 2024.

Why did Zendaya stop reading Dune: Messiah?

In anticipation of her role in a potential third film in the Dune franchise, Zendaya had even started reading the Dune: Messiah novel which dealt with the events that happen after the first two films.

Though, she decided to not continue reading it in order to have a better grip on her character for the second movie and not get ahead with the source material. She also acknowledged the challenges that could come during filming a third Dune film, but felt it was possible in the hands of their director Denis Villeneuve.

