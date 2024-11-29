How Did Taylor Swift Add Tortured Poets Department to Her Set 'Halfway Through' the Eras Tour? Her New Book Reveals

Taylor Swift's new book about her widely successful Eras Tour gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to put this show together. The singer's tour set spanned 3 hours, with the singer performing her biggest hits from every one of her albums, so when she released Tortured Poets Department 'halfway-through' her shows, fans wondered if the new songs would be added to her concerts. They finally got their answer in Swift's Paris Show, when the singer debuted her TTPD on stage.

In the recently released, Eras Tour Book, the 34-year-old revealed how she and her crew could pull it off. She wrote, "We conceptualized and rehearsed it secretly, and surprised the Paris crowd with it when we started our European leg of the tour." Swifties would know that unlike some of her other records, the aesthetic of the songs in her latest album was muted and minimalistic. To match that, Taylor Swift wanted the vibe of her newly added tracks to be "minimalist, white, stark and bold." This black and white theme made it a stark contrast from the rest of the show, which was filled with color.

Fortnight singer revealed, "There was nothing else in the show like it, and it was such an exciting challenge to try to improve upon a show I already loved." She added she wanted to match the vibe of her album, explaining she wanted "to create the illusion of an alien abduction, a battle scene, a religious institution, a mental institution, a haunted house, and a showgirl’s dressing room routine."

Taylor is 3 shows away from the end of the Eras Tour that ran for over a year, and it'll be safe to say that the Bejeweled singer fulfilled Swifites dreams of seeing TTPD hits live on stage.

