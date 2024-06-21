How Did Zac Efron Break His Jaw During Iron Claw Shoots? Explained

Zac Efron, known for his roles in High School Musical, recently caught people’s attention for more than just his acting skills. Fans noticed a change in his face, especially his jawline while he was promoting his new film. He surprised fans with a different look during Iron Claw promotions.

Rumors started swirling that he’d had surgery to alter his appearance. But the truth is less about cosmetic changes and more about a serious accident Zac had years ago. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to his jawline.

The transformation for Iron Claw

When Zac Efron took on the role of a pro-wrestler Kevin Von Erich in Iron Claw, he didn’t just change his physique; he transformed his entire body. The 23-year-old actor packed on 15 pounds of muscle, focusing intensely on old-school bodybuilding and Olympic lifting. The training was not just about changing his body. It was also a big mental and physical challenge for him.

During an interview with Variety, he said, “It was all about being perfect. I was focused on this for months. It took over my life. It was tough. I did old-school bodybuilding and Olympic lifting to get that pro-wrestler look, which was really tough.” And, during the promotions of Iron Claw fans couldn’t help but notice how different Zac Efron looked as compared to his usual self.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'The Best At Games': Zac Efron Reacts To His Brother Dylan's Appearace On The Traitors Season 3

Speculation about cosmetic surgery

Social media exploded with speculations about Zac Efron’s jawline. People started noticing it more during the promotions. Some users started questioning if he had undergone any surgery. People claimed that he had done something with his chin like fillers or implants.

Reflecting on the incident and speculation, Zac admitted that the attention didn’t bother him. He emphasized that his priority has always been his health and well-being. He takes more care of himself, especially during rigorous physical transformations required for roles like The Iron Claw.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron Opens Up On Chemistry With Nicole Kidman; Calls Romcoms 'Incredibly Special' At A Family Affair LA Premiere

The accident that changed everything

In 2013, Zac suffered a serve injury while running in his house wearing socks. He slipped and hit his face on the corner of a granite fountain. The impact was so bad that he was knocked out cold. When he woke up, he found his chin bone hanging off his face. He recounted this incident during a 2022 interview with Men’s Health.

Advertisement

He said, “It was funny. It sucks I almost died, but we’re good now.” The accident required extensive medical treatment and ongoing physical therapy. It’s just because he transformed a lot for The Iron Claw, people started noticing his jawline more now.

ALSO READ: 10 Iconic Zac Efron Movies To Watch As A Family Affair Trailer Drops

Recovery and physical therapy

The accident required extensive medical treatment and ongoing physical therapy. The recovery process was long and demanding. Zac explained that the muscles in his face work together like a symphony. He claimed that his masseter muscles, which are crucial for chewing had to compensate for the damaged areas.

And, while doing that they grew significantly larger over time. This natural process of muscle adaptation explains why his jawline appeared different. Moreover, during the filming of Down To Earth in Australia he had to pause his ongoing therapy. Without regular therapy, his masseter muscles continued to grow, altering his appearance further.

Zac is back in his old look

Advertisement

But, despite the physical and emotional challenges, Zac has been working hard to maintain his health. In 2024, he appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of his new Netflix rom-com, A Family Affair. And, during that, he was looking more like his old self.

Fans noticed it again and appreciated his old look. One person tweeted, “Fillers dissolved, chin/jaw implant swelling gone… oh he’s so back.”

ALSO READ: ‘He’s taking it really hard’ according to a source as Zac Efron’s travel show gets canceled only after 2 episodes