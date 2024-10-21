How Does Gracie Abrams Feel About Returning To Open For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Singer Reveals

At this point, Gracie Abrams should be considered a veteran opener for Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour shows. She once again returned to set the stage on fire as an opening act for the Wildest Dreams singer’s Miami show.

Abrams opened the show for Swift on October 19, Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, which was the second show of the three shows in Miami. Celebrating this, the Tough Love singer took to Instagram to share a post and write about her experience.

The artist shared a picture filled with a crowd. She faced them in a yellow dress while appearing to be singing and playing guitar.

She wrote, “I will never ever forget what this felt like. Thank you night 2 from the bottom of my heart.” Abrams added, “Currently writing a whole entire love letter to Miami…Being back on this tour feels like coming home. I love you @taylorswift.”

According to People magazine, the songstress is set to open for the remainder of Swift’s tour, which will conclude in December. After this, both the musicians will leave for New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Canada and end the tour.

Back in September, the Close To You singer conversed about the “out of body” experience at London’s Wembley Stadium when they debuted their collaboration, which is titled Us.

While chatting with Who What Wear, the songstress said, “We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley.” She added, “To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see.”

She also expressed that performing for the people who attended the Era Tour “rewired” a big part of her brain that helped her to defeat the fear of being onstage.

Abrams conversed with People magazine previously and stated that being a part of Swift’s tour altered the course of her life in multiple ways. Appreciating the Out Of The Woods singer, Abrams called her an incredible performer and a friend who is “generous.”

She said that Swift’s belief in her has impacted her. She went on to express her gratitude to her.

