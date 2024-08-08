How Kris Jenner's Comments On Kourtney's Appearance Left Her Horrified

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality show shares a glimpse into one of the most popular families’ daily lives - yes, we are talking about the Kardashian-Jenner family. The unfiltered conversation, the dynamics of their relationships, and every other little drama are shown in the hit reality TV series. In one such episode, when Kourtney Kardashian, while having a conversation with her mother Kris, and her sister Khloe, shared how she wants her whole family to get into therapy, Kris’ reaction left her horrified.

Kourtney has taken the help of the therapy previously and that is why she wanted her family to get into it including her mother as she was concerned about their mental health situation. But the way Kris responded and interrupted the serious conversation showed their relationship dynamic. Kourt is now happily married to Travis Barker and recently they welcomed a baby boy together.

In the episode, Kourtney can be heard asking her mother Kris, “Can I tell you something about you? What about you makes you have this need to be so controlling?” (referring to their mother’s controlling nature). She further inquired, “Are you ever curious about yourself? You weren’t like that when you were in your 20s. But also, you had a husband who led the way. And now you lead the way. You can be back in your feminine energy if you ever desire.”

Kourtney Kardashian even talked about self-care and how overthinking can affect a lifestyle. She asked her mother whether she does therapy or not. Amid this whole conversation, Kris ignored the whole part and instead interrupted it by asking Kourtney whether she had a chin dimple. To this, Kourtney said, “I think I do, and I honestly don’t know why it came.” Khloe was sitting there all the time and when she saw the topic shift, she chimed in, “God bless Kourtney, ’cause she’s definitely trying to have this therapy talk. And God bless my mom, ’cause she’s definitely not."

In the same episode, Kourtney tried to bring up the topic once more only to get ignored by her mother again. When she started speaking of therapy, Kris grabbing her face, can be heard saying, “Let me see something... Do you think this little eyebrow is higher than that one?” The reality TV star further claimed that her mother changed the subject every time she brought it up. But also it sank in that Kris later sent her a video that says there’s always a daughter who does things in her way and who heals the family’s generational trauma.

Many fans couldn't accept how Kris reacted, while a few supported Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

As reported in Marie Claire, Kourtney Kardashian once talked about her experience and journey in therapy. She even declared how she knows that therapy could have benefitted her family in a lot of ways but she doesn’t want to change them and has accepted them as they are.

Well, the Kardashian-Jenner family has their own issues. But what do you think about Kris and Kourtney’s conversation regarding therapy? Let us know.

