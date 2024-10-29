How Many Kids Does Gisele Bündchen Have With Tom Brady? Find Out As Model Set To Welcome First Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third baby and her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37, according to a source’s intel to People.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their lives, and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the insider told the outlet on Monday, October 28.

Bündchen, who shares her first two children, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, has been dating Joaquim, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, since June 2023. Amid her pregnancy news, she was also absent from the latest edition of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held on October 15, despite having served as the lingerie brand's Angel between 1999 and 2006. Bündchen’s absence from the event was more noticeable as VS welcomed many of their past angels to walk the ramp this year.

Bündchen and Valente were first linked together in November 2022 after they were photographed on a getaway to Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica’s coast, with her two kids. After initially denying the romance rumor involving her trainer, a love connection blossomed between the two, and a source confirmed to the aforementioned outlet in February that Bündchen and Joaquim have been dating since June of last year.

In June 2024, a source told People that the supermodel has “blossomed” since her split from Brady. “She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source said.

According to another one of the outlet sources, Bündchen and Joaquim started out as friends and kept their growing affection for one another private because the former wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.

Brady and Bündchen split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The exes share joint custody of their children. Brady, 47, is also a father to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

