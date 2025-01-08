How Much Did Nikki Glaser Make By Hosting Golden Globes 2025? REPORT

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 was one epic ceremony, the one that not only gave us some worthy winners but also because it was hosted by none other than Nikki Glaser.

Following one of the most highly acclaimed events in the Hollywood film industry, the host received some fantastic reviews. Moreover, as reported by Deadline, Nikki Glaser will be seen again on stage at the Golden Globe Awards.

Per the publication, Glaser is "almost certain" to be back as host next year. The outlet further mentioned that the comedian had signed a three-year deal with CBS to host the Golden Globes back in 2024. Per Deadline, Glaser could see a significant rise in her pay for the 2026 event if it's true.

For those who are eager to learn how much the actress from I Feel Pretty earned for her mind-blowing stint on stage this year, it was reportedly "a bit more than $400,000."

Moreover, while the Anything Boys Can Do actress has not confirmed the figure she was paid, Glaser mentioned on The Howard Stern Show that there was “chatter” in the industry that she might return to host the award function.

Glaser then mentioned that the award shows have a hard time finding a host, as many celebrities usually turn down this offer. "It turns out a lot of people do [turn it down]," she said, adding, "It's a tough gig."

Advertisement

Further talking on the show, Glaser even mentioned that she was fine with the paycheck she received for Golden Globes.

ALSO READ: Nikki Glaser Goes Off Script at the Golden Globes—And Nobody Noticed