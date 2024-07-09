How Old Are Bridgerton Cast Members In Real Life? Comparing The Age Of The Characters

Created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix, the historical romance series Bridgerton Season 3 has recently captivated fans with its sizzling romance. While some actors are close to their characters' ages, some are much older than one would have imagined.

The show follows the lives of eight close-knit siblings of the wealthy and influential Bridgerton family—Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth—who navigate London high society in quest of love during the Regency era.

Here are the real ages of some of the actors compared to the ages of their characters on the show.

Penelope Featherington age vs Nicola Coughlan age

Penelope Bridgerton, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, is actually the youngest Featherington daughter and later becomes Colin Bridgerton's wife in the series. While Penelope is depicted as 19 years old in the drama, Coughlan herself is older than her character, being 37 years old in real life.

Colin Bridgerton age vs Luke Newton age

Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, is the third son of the Bridgerton family in the series. While Colin is portrayed as 32 years old in the second season, Newton's real age is quite close to that at 31 years old.

Anthony Bridgerton age vs Jonathan Bailey age

Anthony Bridgerton, also known as the 9th Viscount Bridgerton, is the eldest son of the Bridgerton family and the head of it. Jonathan Bailey, who portrays Anthony, is 36 years old in real life. In the third season of the series, Anthony Bridgerton's character is 32 years old.

Kate Sharma age vs Simone Ashley age

Kathani "Kate" Sharma, also known as Viscountess Bridgerton, is portrayed by Simone Ashley. In the series, Kate Sharma's character is 27 years old. Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, is 29 years old in real life, just two years older than her character.

Eloise Bridgerton age vs Claudia Jessie age

Eloise Bridgerton, the spirited 19-year-old in the series, is portrayed by Claudia Jessie, who is 34 years old in real life. Despite the significant age difference, Claudia Jessie brings Eloise's character to life as the fifth child and second daughter of the Bridgerton family.

Simon Basset age vs Regé-Jean Page age

Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, is portrayed by Regé-Jean Page, who is currently 36 years old. The character ages to 31 by the third season, showcasing the passage of time and character development throughout the series.

Daphne Bridgerton age vs Phoebe Dynevor age

Phoebe Dynevor, who is currently 29 years old, portrays Daphne Bridgerton in the series. Daphne was 21 years old when the character debuted in the first season, and she will be 23 years old in the third season.

Francesca age vs Hannah Dodd age

Hannah Dodd, who portrays Francesca Stirling in season 3, is 29 years old. Francesca's character is depicted as 18 years old in the series, highlighting a significant age difference between the actress and her character.

