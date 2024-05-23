Ever since the release of Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 last week, fans cannot stop gushing over the steaming hot romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. The duo has since been teasing fans with the BTS stories of their intimate scenes and one of the most popular has been the breaking of a furniture.

Touted to be the steamiest season, it sees two friends Bridgerton and Featherington fall for each other through the eight episodes. And the entire universe wants to know what piece of furniture the two break. Check out what Newton and Coughlan have to say about the most-talked-about furniture-breaking incident and why they are tight-lipped about its details.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan broke a piece of furniture while shooting part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3

In an interview with Capital Breakfast last week, Coughlan mentioned that she has photographic evidence of the broken furniture. “It snapped and I have a picture of the snap," she said without revealing what exactly is the “it.” However, she confirmed it wasn’t a bed but is something that can be found in a bedroom and living room as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When the host tried to give it a guess of a candlestick, she said, “I don’t know how you get two people bouncing on a candlestick but that makes me feel like your personal life is really exciting."

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan remained tight-lipped about the broken furniture incident

Even after a week of talking about the incident, the two have managed to remain tight-lipped on revealing the piece of furniture in a recent session with The Hollywood Reporter. During the session, Newton, Coughlan, and Claudia Jessie were asked to participate in a session called Tea-time with Bridgerton where they were asked to sip tea from their cups if they “absolutely” did not want to answer any among a series of questions.

In the segment, the most wondered question was asked regarding what the broken furniture was and they chose to sip tea instead of disclosing it. “No, we have kept it a secret for so long now that no one has guessed it yet,” said Coughlan. Referring to the candlestick guess, she said, “The craziest guess we’ve had (was) Candlestick and I’m like what do you mean, what are you doing in your house.” The incident has also made Jessie wonder how they managed to do it.

When the host guessed if it was a mirror considering the hype around the mirror scene, Newton said, “that’s a difficult one, maybe there was one in the room.”

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: How Is This Series Related to Queen Charlotte? Explained

About Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1

While bed and candlesticks are now out of the list, to find out what piece of furniture was broken while shooting which sex scene fans have to wait till June 13 as the scene is not included in the first part. Season 3 part 1 was released on May 16.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, the historical romance television series is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. In this season, Featherington is ready to let go of her crush on Bridgeton and seek a husband for herself, and the former offers to help her.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3 Part One Review: Penelope-Colin's Journey Is Bound To Strike A Chord If You're One Of The Wallflowers And Friends-To-Lovers Admirers