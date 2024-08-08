How Superman Henry Cavill Said Yes to Deadpool & Wolverine Right Away

Henry Cavill has long been known for his role as Superman in the DC Universe, but it has been two years since he last appeared in a cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. His brief return, with the line "I am back as Superman," sparked excitement and hinted at future projects, including a potential clash between Superman and Black Adam.

However, the landscape quickly changed as DC Films transitioned to DC Studios, leading to a reboot of the DC Universe and the casting of David Corenswet as the new Superman. Cavill exited the role and left his Superman suit behind. Since then, there have been many rumors about Cavill potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These rumors have been partly confirmed by Cavill’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, where he appears as Cavillrine. When approached for the role, Cavill reportedly accepted right away, fulfilling a dream for many of his fans.

In the early half of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson embarks on a journey to find Hugh Jackman’s Logan variant to save his family and his dying universe. During that scour, he finds a cigar-chomping Wolverine variant, Cavillrine, played by none other than Henry Cavill. As Deadpool sees him, he says, "This just feels right. We'll treat you so much better than those s---f---s down the street," referring to Distinguished Competition.

In an interview with Variety, the director, Shawn Levy, talked about how it went with casting all the cameo actors. He said, "With pretty much no exceptions, every surprise casting in this movie came down to Ryan or I reaching out to the actor before lawyers and before agents [were involved]. It literally was us asking and invariably people saying 'yes.'"

He continued that this included Henry Cavill as well and that Ryan coined the term ‘Cavillrine’ for him. Levy added, "I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with that term. He said 'yes' right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he's appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero."

Henry Cavill’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has sparked excitement among fans, who have long hoped to see him take on the role of Captain Britain. The Witcher actor has previously stated that he wouldn't take on a Marvel role already portrayed by someone else, respecting the performances of previous actors.

Addressing the rumors about Captain Britain, Cavill noted, “I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain, and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that—like the way they modernized Captain America. There's something fun about that, and I do love being British."

While Cavill’s potential role as Captain Britain remains speculative, fans can currently see him in his cameo as Cavillrine in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is still in theaters.

